At times like these, it’s become more important than ever to have a home that’s a haven, both inside and out.
The colonial-style gem at 29 Ridge Road, Lititz, fits the bill, offering the perfect setting to live, work and relax during these uncertain times and to gather and celebrate once they are over.
Realtor Anne Lusk, of Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent for the property, which features four or five bedrooms, five baths and over 5,000 square feet of living space.
Sitting on a hill at the end of a wooded cul de sac, the home offers breathtaking views of the beautifully landscaped grounds and beyond from the comfort of a screened-in patio and spacious deck.
Inside, a stunning kitchen is the hub of the first floor, featuring stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, an oversized center island, distinct tile backsplash and built-in cabinets.
The kitchen offers access to the screened-in patio, which is perfect for cozy gatherings. For more formal occasions, a dining room off the kitchen features a chair rail, crown molding and views from a beautiful bay window.
The main floor also includes a living room, a family room with built-ins, a laundry with loads of cabinet and countertop space, and a powder room. But the real show-stopper is the first-floor owner’s suite, a perfect retreat whether or not you’re sheltering in place.
The contemporary-style suite boasts a bedroom with cathedral ceiling, double-sided gas fireplace and seating area; a private bath with skylight, sauna room, walk-in closet, dual vanities and makeup vanity; and a one-of-a-kind office with stately columns, wood built-ins, recessed lighting and screened-door access to the outside.
After a long day at the office, step out onto the finished deck and take a relaxing soak in the hot tub surrounded by nature. Working from home was never so enjoyable.
The upstairs has three additional bedrooms, including a second suite with a sitting room, private bath with jetted tub, dual vanity, makeup station and stall shower.
The finished lower level features a spacious entertainment area, storage room, full bath, and a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom, exercise room or even a quiet study.
There is also a newly installed air conditioning unit.
The home at 29 Ridge Road is priced at $649,900. Call 717-291-9101, email aluskhomes@gmail.com or visit www.luskandassociates.com for more details.
Directions from Lancaster: From Route 501 North, turn right on East Millport Road. At the traffic circle, take the second exit onto Kissel Hill Road. Turn right on East Woods Drive, left on Owl Hill Road, right on Windcrest Drive, then left on Ridge Road.