The Craig Hartranft Team consists of 24 members who live throughout Lancaster County.
The Team has ranked No. 1 throughout Homesale Realty in Lancaster County for the past nine years and No. 5 in Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s national network for the past four years. They were voted No. 1 real estate team in Lancaster County Magazine’s annual reader survey in 2018 and 2019. The Wall Street Journal ranked The Craig Hartranft Team No. 1 in Lancaster County in 2018.
They focus on residential sales, purchases and new construction throughout Lancaster County.
Craig began his career in real estate in 1989 and formed The Craig Hartranft Team when Jim McPhail joined him in 1996.
“While our Team members all have personal journeys that led them to real estate, we all agree that we joined real estate so that we could provide people with specialized services that cater to their specific needs while we work to represent them and protect their best interests throughout a real estate transaction,” Craig says.
The Team is committed to remaining client-centered, providing excellent service, and challenging each other to grow personally and professionally.
The Craig Hartranft Team offers a guaranteed sale program, where sellers can reach an agreement with the Team that if their home does not sell within a certain period of time, the Craig Hartranft Team will buy it. They also have an Instant Offer program in which they make an offer to buy a seller’s home outright, allowing sellers to avoid the hassle of showings and inspections.
The Craig Hartranft Team also has a full-time staff to answer phone calls and questions, so Agents can focus on clients’ needs. They also offer a free moving truck to clients and have several notaries on staff as well as a courier who can provide personalized services, such as delivering documents or copying keys.
Barbara Corcoran, a nationally recognized real estate expert as seen on TV shows like “Shark Tank,” has endorsed The Craig Hartranft Team as her preferred REALTOR® in Lancaster County.