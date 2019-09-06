It’s not often you discover a property that makes you feel as if you’ve stepped back in time, while also offering the comforts of modern living.
Put that property in an ideal location — close to the Susquehanna River and the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail in Marietta — and you have a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
This timeless property, an 1840s brick colonial manor on 5.2 acres in East Donegal Township, is now for sale. Anne Lusk, of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent.
From the moment you pass the towering trees along the double-entrance driveway at 1632 Old River Road, you will feel as though you are entering a hidden oasis filled with pleasant surprises at every turn.
The gardens feature many specimen trees, including a shagbark hickory, shellbark hickory and dawn redwood, with about 45 dogwoods, magnolias and a weeping cherry putting on a colorful show in spring. A formal yew-walled garden boasts irises, roses, lilies, crocosmia, mahonia and nandina. A courtyard shade garden features rhododendron, Japonica, azaleas, ferns, hydrangea and more.
Stroll the brick walkways and enjoy the pristine landscaping and perfectly manicured shrubbery. Sip tea on the covered porch or have lunch on the patio while enjoying the ambiance of Mother Nature.
The property is ideal for entertaining, with an in-ground pool and a pool house featuring a fully equipped kitchen, half bath, hot tub and covered area for shade.
For more tranquil moments, there’s a “relaxation station” with a built-in heater for year-round enjoyment, a koi pond with a wooden bridge, and a fenced-in garden where you can grow fresh vegetables.
Inside, the stately home is a blend of 19th-century character with some modern upgrades. Built around 1840 by Henry Musser Jr., the center hall colonial was designed for entertaining. Typical of the 1850s, the plain doors are decorated with faux wood painting meticulously preserved by previous owners. Each room features a different faux wood.
The country kitchen combines the old-fashioned charm of exposed brick and colorfully painted wood trim and accents with stainless steel appliances and a circular center island where friends and family can gather. The kitchen also offers access to the garage, the side porch and the garden patio.
A spacious dining room with hardwood floors accommodates sit-down meals and more formal occasions. The dining room walls feature a painted scene by a Marietta artist depicting the property and the Susquehanna River.
The home also includes a family room, living room and sitting room, each with hardwood floors, beautiful views and their own built-in character, from fireplaces to corner cupboards to storage.
The upper level features four or five bedrooms and two full baths, including an owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bath with raised soaking tub and dual vanities. A bonus room, with access to the balcony and its own staircase to the kitchen, could serve as a fifth bedroom or a home office.
The other three bedrooms are spacious, with hardwood floors and closet space. The remaining full bath has a laundry area and a great view overlooking the front of the property.
For friends or family planning an extended visit or stay, the property also includes a private, circa-1860 brick guest house with double front entry adjacent to the main house. Exuding the same charm, the guest house features a full kitchen, living room and a dining room on the first floor. The second floor has three bedrooms and a spacious full bath with soaking tub and stall shower. With an attic and basement, there is no shortage of storage space.
Together, the homes offer more than 5,600 square feet of living space, with the main house of more than 4,000 square feet and the guest/rental house more than 1,600 square feet.
With its proximity to the Susquehanna, including a nearby pavilion and boat ramp, it’s easy to enjoy boating, fishing and kayaking. And when you have to leave your private oasis, you are just a short distance from Marietta, Mount Joy and Elizabethtown and an easy commute to Harrisburg, York and Lancaster.
Located in the Donegal School District, 1632 Old River Road is priced at $750,000.
The property will be shown by appointment to preapproved buyers. Call 717-291-9101 or email aluskhomes@gmail.com. For additional details, visit www.luskandassociates.com.
Directions: From Lancaster, take Route 30 West to Route 441 North exit toward Columbia/Marietta. From Route 441 North, turn left on Vinegar Ferry Road, then right onto Old River Road. The property is on the right.