Tammy Carlson is a lifelong resident of Lancaster County and enjoys helping her clients find their dream home here.
She and her husband, Rick, have two sons, Ryan, 24, and Billy, 19.
Tammy worked as a surgical technician at Lancaster General Hospital for 27 years before starting her career in real estate.
“Coming from a detail-oriented profession into real estate has been a natural progression for me,” she says, noting her strength is doing her “home-work.”
“Working to meet my clients’ specific needs helps them know I have their best interests at heart.”
Tammy’s focus is on residential real estate in Lancaster County. She works with first-time homebuyers as well as those looking to downsize or expand their living space. As an Accredited Staging Professional, Tammy also loves using her creativity to showcase homes.
Above all, she enjoys being the matchmaker between a client and their new home.
“Each opportunity is unique, and I love the challenge!” she says. “I understand real estate is one of the biggest investments an individual or family can make. I feel honored to be part of that equation and it motivates me to do my very best.”
Her philosophy is to treat all people with respect and conduct business in a trustworthy and honest manner. She is a firm believer in direct customer interaction with a personal touch.
“The finest compliment I can receive is a referral from my clients, family and friends,” she says.
In her free time, Tammy enjoys spending time with family, camping, hiking, traveling and meeting new people.