East King Street has had its ups and downs over the years. In the early 1900s, it was a bustling thoroughfare. Then there were decades of decline. Today, that part of downtown Lancaster is enjoying a major upswing.
With popular restaurants and night spots and an architectural renewal that includes The Excelsior, the Lancaster Chamber building, and expansions of the Fulton Bank headquarters and the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, today’s East King Street is a vibrant and exciting version of its old self.
But this story of renewal would not be complete without the Historic East Side Condominiums. The three multi-story buildings have been a part of the East King streetscape since the mid-1850s, and now they are also part of its rebirth.
The condominiums, a project of Meeder Development Corp. and partner Wohlsen Construction Company, are part of a mixed-use complex born eight years ago from the transformation of these long-forgotten buildings.
The original transformation included storefronts, commercial space and upscale apartments. Now those apartments have been converted into condominiums.
An open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, will give visitors a chance to see the transformation up close and get a taste of residential life in this revitalized downtown location.
“It is a wonderful building,” says Anne M. Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, who recently came on board as listing agent for the condos. “I was so excited by the project when I went through it.”
“We’re excited to have her on board,” says John Meeder of Meeder Development Corp., noting the reach Lusk & Associates has in markets beyond the county, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York. “She brings fresh energy and fresh insight.”
Lancaster city is drawing people from all over the region, Lusk says.
“We’re looking to attract buyers that want a pleasant city condo with character and all the modern conveniences,” she says.
Historic East Side Condominiums certainly fits the bill.
The residences are attractive on many levels, but their biggest appeal is character and location.
From preserved original woodwork and staircases to historic photos in common areas, the building celebrates its 19th century history while also offering thoroughly modern 21st century features.
Among the condominiums’ sought-after amenities are hardwood floors, granite countertops, all-new stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile baths, high-efficiency heat and gas cooking, an abundance of closet space, brand-new washers and dryers, Wi-Fi programmable thermostats, accent lighting and 9- to 12-foot ceilings. Popular open floor plans include large kitchen islands with bar seating in a variety of configurations.
Unlike refurbished historic warehouse residences, which offer lots of interior space but limited windows, Historic East Side has an architectural footprint that features plenty of exterior walls and an abundance of natural light.
Historic East Side’s biggest amenity, of course, is its location.
“It’s just easy access to everything that’s going on downtown,” Lusk says, noting it’s a short walk to Central Market, restaurants, galleries and more.
For times when residents want a quieter pace, Historic East Side Condominiums can feel totally removed from the downtown hustle and bustle. The main entrance and resident parking are on the more peaceful and secluded Grant Street side of the complex, and the buildings’ solid brick walls make it easy to forget the busy street a few floors below.
The condos at Historic East Side are mostly two-bedroom units ranging in size from 987 to 1,827 square feet, making them attractive to retirees and those who want to downsize or simply enjoy the amenities and experience of living downtown.
Some of the condominiums are two-story units that allow for two private decks, and others are efficiently designed one-story condos. The majority of the units have their own private outdoor decks or patios featuring easy-to-maintain vinyl-based flooring. There are also two units that have the capability of adding a private rooftop deck on top of the building with an outstanding view of the city.
A limited number of units include either a private garage or a carport and are priced accordingly. Residents also have the option of purchasing additional parking lot spaces.
Eleven of the 14 units offered for sale at Historic East Side are still available, with eight currently on the market and the remainder scheduled for completion within the next six months. Prices range from $237,000 to $550,000. The project also includes seven storefronts on East King Street and two office condos.
In addition to the open house on Sunday, Nov. 17, private showings are also available by appointment. Contact Anne Lusk at 717-291-9101 or aluskhomes@gmail.com.