A resident of Manheim Township since 1990, Susan Allison began her career in real estate in 2008.
“I was drawn to real estate because I believe that homeownership is a cornerstone of our community; it defines individuals, builds families and contributes to our whole society,” she says.
Susan’s focus is on residential sales and relocation services. “It is an honor for me to work with people who are buying a home for the first time or selling a home of a lifetime because they are putting their trust in me,” she says. “I am passionate about protecting their interests and strive to ensure they have a good experience in the process.”
Susan is nationally ranked in the top 3% of REALTORS® within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and has earned honors every year, including the President’s Circle, Leading Edge and Honor Society awards. She also holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Certified Military Residential Specialist designations.
As a mother, an entrepreneur and a long-standing citizen of Lancaster, Susan understands what draws her clients to the community and is committed to helping them turn their dreams into reality.
“Giving sound guidance when making tough decisions in negotiations is an especially important component of my services,” she says. “Top-notch customer service is always the goal!”
Here’s what past clients have to say:
“I dreaded the prospects of selling my property, but, because of Susan, the process was enjoyable and profitable.” — Phil W.
“She knows the business side of things while being very personable and really wanting the best for her clients. The best of both worlds!” — Laura D.
Susan is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster and also enjoys golf, gardening and gathering with friends.