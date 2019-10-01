“OK, Google. How much money do I need to buy a house?”
Need a real person to talk to? Someone who knows the Lancaster County real estate industry? Are you like thousands of people who are entering a new phase in life without knowing their options? What would it feel like to have a totally unbiased, no-pressure, no-obligation planning and goal-setting consultation with someone who knows the real estate industry inside and out?
Sue Gunselman and the Patrick Trimble Team have teamed up to raise the bar in customer care.
The Patrick Trimble Team is excited to introduce “Smart Moves with Sue,” a new service for our clients. Smart Moves offers an impartial, solution-focused, one-on-one consultation at no cost. During this free consultation, Sue will help you discern your wants and needs, and address your specific questions and challenges regarding the transition into your next chapter in life. You will receive a personalized, comprehensive plan clarifying the appropriate steps to take to reach your unique goals.
This free consultation will give you guidance on all aspects of a potential move, including insight into the ever-changing real estate market, financing, contracts, how to select a marketing professional, home staging, moving logistics and much more!
When considering a move, be it buying, selling or both, there’s never a “wrong” time to start preparing. Sue will help you get ready and feel ready when the time is right! Whether you are downsizing, upsizing or are a first-time buyer, Sue will help you find solutions. With her experience in real estate and as a certified life coach, she will educate you about the process and uncover all your “pain points” related to a real estate move.
Ask yourself this: What would it feel like to have knowledge and complete “peace of mind” prior to buying or selling a home?
Sue is a lifelong Lancaster County resident with over 35 years of real estate experience. She has sold over 1,000 homes and earned numerous sales awards. Now she is making her own transition from top-producing real estate agent to certified life coach with a focus on “transition” real estate and helping people make the best decisions for their life.
For your no-cost, no-obligation consultation call 717-475-4300 and choose “Smart Moves With Sue.”