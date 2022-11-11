Sue Gunselman

Dear Sue,
Our friends did it! They said yes to the big downsize and we’re so jealous. We want to do it too but just can’t seem to say that word. Why can’t we figure out how to say YES? What’s the secret to saying yes?
Signed, The Wanabees
Dear Wanabees,
Approaching a major move can’t be answered with a simple yes. Downsizing (or right-sizing) can be mind-boggling, challenging and physically overwhelming. It’s completely understandable why you’re having such a hard time uttering that word. It’s a complex process loaded with decisions, choices and adjustments. It’s easy not to say YES to such a major task.
The good news is there is a solution to your downsizing dilemma that you can say yes to: Smart Moves & Coaching with Sue. Sue is a professional housing coach and planner, specializing in this type of move. She understands what you’re experiencing and will take you through 3 steps to shift your thinking and find the secret to saying yes!
• Educate you about the process so you are fully informed and have better direction.
• Help you face your fears: Mitigate the anxiety, frustration and stress of the unknown so you have the confidence to move forward.
• Provide support and accountability to help you through the transition from start to finish.
Together, you’ll discuss your goals and design a plan that works for you. You’ll explore your housing options to determine the best place to enjoy your next stage of life. You’ll have access to her vetted resources that will help you declutter and find a new home for your treasured items. The goal is to find the most efficient and comfortable approach for you. And, you’ll have access to Team Trimble Transitions, a team of professionals who will provide you with a network of reliable and trustworthy vendors.
After partnering with SM, you’ll have the confidence to embrace the new lifestyle you’ve been looking for. SM will make your life easier so you can say YES to your new adventure!
For a free complimentary session, call Sue at 717-475-4300 or email Suegunselman@gmail.com. Visit: www.smartmoveswithsue.com