Shelley Myers

Shelley currently owns Fusion Gymnastics and East Coast Evolution All-Stars in Lititz.
She resides in Lancaster with her family, which includes her significant other, Troy; children Tia, Elijah, Brayden, Taya, Jocelynn, Troia and Tashae; and granddaughter Naylaa.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Shelley graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School.
Shelley always wanted a career in real estate and achieved her goal in 2017. She focuses on residential and commercial sales in Lancaster County.
“I love helping people and meeting people,” she says, noting that her mission as a REALTOR® is “to provide top-notch customer service so my clients can enjoy the process of either buying or selling.”
The most rewarding part of her job is being able to tell a client that their offer has been accepted.
The best advice she ever received: “Never compare yourself to someone else. Run your own race!”
Shelley is an active member of USA Gymnastics and is state secretary for the Trampoline and Tumbling program under USAG. She is also a member of the U.S. All Star Federation and a volunteer in the Conestoga Valley School District. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, attending her children’s games, shopping and traveling.