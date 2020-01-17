Rich in architectural and industrial history, the Press Building offers a lifestyle like no other in downtown Lancaster.
The former cigar factory and print company at the corner of Prince and Lemon streets is now home to upscale condominiums that seamlessly blend historic character with modern amenities. From its soaring windows and panoramic views to its exposed brick walls and cement columns to its upscale finishes and fixtures, the Press Building is an industrial-chic destination address.
It’s also an address that won’t be available for much longer. Following strong sales in 2019 and continued interest at the start of the new year, the Press Building likely will sell out by the end of 2020, say Realtors Gretchen Karr and Richard Boas Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, listing agents for the property.
Buyers interested in making the Press Building address their own won’t want to delay. Only a few units remain, including one finished top-floor condo, limited corner units and one unit under $300,000.
“We have a great community of residents who have selected the Press Building for various reasons,” says Lauren Reilly, project director for the developer, The Drogaris Companies.
Many residents choose the Press Building so they can enjoy a no-maintenance lifestyle where they can just lock and leave, whether they’re traveling afar or simply enjoying all that downtown Lancaster has to offer.
During the cold winter months, that means no shoveling or scraping snow off cars. Residents have dedicated, secure parking on the first level of the North Queen Street Garage, with access from Market Street. The building also has secured entry and security throughout the common areas.
There’s also an onsite fitness center and an award-winning restaurant, Amorette, on the first floor, so residents can work out or dine out without ever leaving the building on a bad-weather day. Amorette also offers room service directly to their condo front door.
When warmer weather arrives, residents can enjoy their private balconies or head to the rooftop deck for cookouts on the grill, wine around the fire pit and unparalleled views of the city.
Then there are the condos themselves. While buyers are welcome to completely customize a unit to their individual tastes, they can also enjoy the cost savings of purchasing a finished condo complete with all the high-end features that are standard in every unit — hardwood floors, stylish Shaker cabinetry with dove-tail drawer boxes and soft-close doors, stainless steel appliances and gas ranges, granite countertops and tiled showers with frameless glass doors.
Beyond its four walls, the Press Building offers residents a walkable downtown with unlimited possibilities. Within two blocks, residents can take in a Lancaster Barnstormers game at Clipper Magazine Stadium, begin a tour of Gallery Row or visit the eclectic mix of shops along the 300 block of North Queen Street. Fresh produce and more is a mere three blocks away at historic Central Market. World-class entertainment at the Ware Center and Fulton Theatre is also within an easy four-block walk.
As for nearby restaurants, there are choices to satisfy any craving, whether it’s fine dining, an Italian bistro, a sports bar, Asian cuisine, a cozy cafe or simply a slice of pizza.
With its location, amenities and character, it’s no surprise that the Press Building has attracted a growing group of diverse residents who enjoy the community within the building as much as the vibrant city at its doorstep.
Drogaris Companies, developer of the Lancaster Press Building, has made such creative repurposing of the city’s historic buildings a hallmark of its 45 years in business — mindfully preserving the past while creating commercial and residential spaces that meet contemporary needs.
To learn more about the Press Building or to schedule a showing, visit lancasterpressbuilding.com, call listing agents Richard Boas Jr. and Gretchen Karr at 717-295-4663, or email pressbuilding@homesale.com.
The sales model is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, including First Fridays.