Picturesque Jim’s Landscaping property for sale in East Hempfield

For more than four decades, Jim Keener cultivated a national reputation as a high-end landscape designer — his skill reflected not only in the work he did for clients in areas of Bent Creek and other luxury home sites, but also in the scenic showcase he created on the 3-acre property that served as his headquarters.
With its mature trees and plantings, pond, waterfall and 19th-century log cottage, the site of Jim’s Landscaping in East Hempfield Township has been an inspiration for photographers and designers. Hallmark photographers once camped overnight at the property for a shoot.
Now the property at 2822 Harrisburg Pike, often referred to as a mini–Longwood Gardens, is for sale, offering someone the unique opportunity to build their own home in this picturesque retreat and make it their own. Keener has collaborated with listing agent Will Stevens, of local real estate brokerage Lime House Realty, for the marketing of the property.
With its central location, the property is convenient to everything Lancaster has to offer, including the new Penn State Lancaster Medical Center across the road. Yet it offers the secluded serenity of the natural world, complete with a diversity of horticulture, from the Japanese maple at the corner of the barn to the willow by the pond and an entire nursery of water irises and lotuses in between. Stevens says, “This is his magnum opus.”
The setting invites walks by the private, stocked pond to enjoy the calming sounds of the waterfall or visits from rare aquatic birds during every season. At the water’s edge is a piece of Lancaster history: the 1800s cupola that once sat atop the Lancaster County Almshouse, once a focal point of the Lancaster city skyline.
The property currently includes the restored 1800s log cottage salvaged from Harford County, Maryland, with a new roof, updated appliances, finished basement, roofed front and back porches, and a charming outdoor patio overlooking the pond. The main floor is one room with a fireplace. The upper loft features a bedroom, full bath, two closets and a remote-controlled skylight. The finished lower level includes a kitchen and dining area as well as a small bar in a skylighted alcove.
Along with its log walls and structural beams, the cottage has modern wiring, plumbing and mechanicals along with a central vacuum system.
The property also includes a mortise-and-pin barn with basic utilities and two additional barns used as garages, with a total of six spaces that would be great for car enthusiasts. One of those barns is a hand-crafted post-and-beam barn with mortise and tenon joinery, constructed by renowned builder Ephraim Riehl. It includes HVAC, office space and large automatic doors for heavy-duty equipment.
Even with its careful and captivating design, the property is still full of possibilities for a new owner to add their own vision.
“We mostly see it as a place where someone would build a more modern house and live there and use the small house as a guest house or a rental/Airbnb marketed for hospital workers or people visiting their loved ones in the hospital,” Stevens says.
There is plenty of space to add a traditional or contemporary single-family home or even an extended family compound.
And although the property is zoned single-family residential, a grandfathered exception will allow a contractor to operate their business from this address.
Located in the Hempfield School District, the property is priced at $1,045,000.
To schedule a guided tour, contact Will Stevens at 717-885-7351 or Wstevens@limehouserealty.com. For more information, visit jimslandscapingpropertyforsale.com.
