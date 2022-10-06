Sometimes it’s the extra attention to detail that really makes a home stand out. That is true for the home at 348 Royal Hunt Way, Lititz, where architectural details big and small — from the charming stone turret outside to the double window headers and hardwood floors inside — make it truly special.
You can explore this home during an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
What makes this custom-built country manor home with a contemporary flair even more special is its functionality and flexibility, says Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, listing agent for the property located in Manheim Township’s Millpond/Penns Crossing neighborhood.
“It’s meticulous,” Lusk says. “It has the perfect floor plan. No space is wasted.”
And many of those beautiful spaces can perform multiple functions.
A spacious room accessed by French doors off the foyer offers architectural interest in the form of crown molding and a bright pop-out bay thanks to the turret. It could serve as an office, living room, music room and more. It also has a closet, so it could function as a bedroom as well.
An open-concept living area to the rear of the first floor includes a large kitchen with a huge island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, two ovens and a dry bar with wine storage.
The kitchen overlooks an eat-in dining area with patio access and a family room featuring a gas-fireplace with an eye-catching floor-to-ceiling glass tile surround.
A separate formal dining room offers added entertaining space — and architectural beauty — with a chair rail, shadow box molding and a faux-painted tray ceiling. “It’s one of those rooms you walk in and say, ‘Wow,’ ” Lusk says.
The family room, eat-in area, kitchen and dining room have ceiling speakers that can be connected to a sound system.
The first floor also includes a guest bedroom with adjacent full bath, as well as a mudroom and pantry with cubbies. The guest room, Lusk notes, could easily function as an office.
A turn staircase leads upstairs where the primary suite boasts a tray ceiling with rope lighting, double closets, plenty of room for a seating area, and a private bath with custom vanities and a tile shower. A second-floor laundry room has dual access from the hallway and the primary suite.
The second floor also has an additional full bath and three more spacious bedrooms.
“All of the closets in this house are massive,” Lusk says. “It’s a clothes-lover’s dream.”
For more entertaining options, the finished lower level includes a rec room, exercise area, full bath and plenty of storage.
You can easily move the entertaining outside, too, where the patio features a built-in grilling area with countertop and a seating area with a fireplace that includes space for a mounted TV.
Additional features include a large three-car garage with utility sink and an irrigation system for the yard.
The home is located in the Manheim Township School District.
With a total living space of 5,312 square feet, the property at 348 Royal Hunt Way is priced at $799,900.
In addition to the open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, the home is also available to tour by appointment. For more information, call Anne Lusk at 717-271-9339 or 717-291-9101.