With its first commercial tenants already moved-in and condominium residents not far behind, 101NQ promises to transform downtown Lancaster, not only in terms of its streetscape, but its lifestyle as well.

“It’s not only our building, but it’s the areas around the building, including the square, the new garage, the new Lancaster Public Library,” says Dave Martens, president and CFO of Pittsburgh-based Zamagias Properties, developer of 101NQ. “It’s not that often that a developer like Zamagias Properties has the opportunity to have this kind of an impact on a city center.”

Martens sees the mixed-use space, a combination of high-end retail, offices and luxury residences in the former Bulova building at the corner of North Queen and Orange streets, as hopefully the final chapter in a decades-long effort to revitalize Lancaster Square. Zamagias purchased the property, which had been vacant for over a decade, in 2016.

When complete, 101NQ will feature 13 state-of-the-art retail spaces on the first floor, known as The Row. The second and third floors, or The Core, will be composed of office spaces ranging from 1,200 to 25,000 square feet with 20-foot ceilings and industrial-style mezzanines.

The Point at 101NQ, located on the fourth floor, will be a destination address for downtown living, with 15 luxury condos that range from 1,800 to about 4,000 square feet. Each buyer will work with Henrietta Heisler Interiors to create a customization plan for their new residence that will be executed by Warfel Construction.

All 15 residences feature bright interiors with luxury finishes, majestic views and private terraces ranging in size from 220 to 695 square feet. Buyers also have the option of an industrial look, with exposed beams, or a more traditional 10- to 12-foot ceiling.

Seven of the residential units are already spoken for, says Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, listing agent for the condominiums. The first residents are expected to move in by early next year.

“It’s the combination of the location in one of the most walkable cities in the country and the execution of the overall building,” Martens says. “These condominiums are totally unique to the market in terms of how big they are, their views, their outdoor spaces, their spaciousness.”

So far, that spaciousness has been a big selling point, with the largest corner units selling first, Lusk says. They’ve been so popular that the builder created an additional larger condo by combining two smaller ones. The result is a two-story unit with a large deck and an upgrade to a second deck. It has about 4,000 square feet of living space and is still available. “It’s fabulous,” Heisler says.

Since joining the 101NQ project in March, Heisler has helped to upgrade the floor plans to maximize space and offer the best light and views. They also upgraded and expanded the selection of standard options, from faucets to flooring, she says, adding that the residences now all include Thermador appliances.

The purchase price includes design time with Heisler, who will assist buyers in choosing their fixtures and finishes. For those who want something beyond the standard offerings, she will help them source that, too. More than simply the space and the views, each condominium is highly personalized to suit each buyer’s personal tastes.

“We have found that kitchens tend to be where buyers really exercise their creative mindsets. Hand-selected countertops, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances and fixtures are all part of the equation, each supplementing the opportunity for buyers to truly make their new space into their own,” says Dustyn Ritchey, project manager for Warfel Construction. “Henrietta Heisler Interiors is the horsepower behind buyers working through selections and personalizing their space. It’s our goal to make those visions a reality.”

So far, Ritchey says, some of those customizations have been exclusive features one might expect in a high-end home, such as elevators, spiral staircases and custom fireplaces.

“The degree of customization is really amazing,” Lusk says. “People are really putting their own mark on each and every condominium. Each condo is like a work of art.”

Aside from the luxury, the customization and the attention to detail, the condominiums at 101NQ offer a convenience and lifestyle that appeals to residents both locally and far beyond Lancaster.

“It offers people an incredible lifestyle in the city,” Heisler says. “It’s so accessible to everything. It has fabulous light, fabulous views. It’s really a special location.”

Residents of 101NQ will have private parking on the building’s ground floor. Most units will have two spaces, and a few will have tandem parking.

Base prices for the units range from $700,000 to $1.6 million. Buyers pay $10,000 to reserve a unit and an additional $90,000 deposit, along with the cost of any upgrades, once they are satisfied with the design plan. The balance is paid upon completion.

Interest in the commercial space at 101NQ has been high as well, says Tracy Horst, owner of PPM Real Estate and Progressive Property Management, leasing agent for the corporate space. Of the 13 available retail spaces, five are currently occupied and open, and four more are expected to open within the next few months, Horst says. There is interest in all four remaining spaces, with either a lease agreement or letter of interest, she says.

Of the 99,000 square feet of available office space at 101NQ, 80,000 square feet is already leased. The largest office space remaining is 8,700 square feet, Horst says, noting she is hoping to attract businesses looking for space in the 3,500-square-foot range.

“We’d like some of the smaller businesses who want to be part of something bigger, something where the address sort of carries the marketing for your company, to come in and benefit from this,” she says. “We know there are some businesses that are a little bit on the smaller side who don’t know this could be an opportunity for them.”

Also adding to the building’s commercial appeal is its proximity to three parking garages, including one in the works right next door in the annex space between 101NQ and the refurbished Holiday Inn Lancaster at North Queen and Chestnut streets. The city also plans to relocate Lancaster Public Library to two floors below the parking garage.

Horst isn’t surprised that businesses interested in taking the next step and becoming part of something bigger have been drawn to 101NQ.

“I think it is super exciting for Lancaster city,” she says. “There is nothing else in Lancaster city that houses real estate in one location that covers retail and entertainment, office and residential within the same building. That building has sat waiting for something to breathe life into it for so long, to now see what it has become is nothing short of spectacular for the economic growth of our city and its residents.”

For inquiries about residential spaces at 101NQ, contact Anne M. Lusk directly at 717-291-9101 or aluskhomes@gmail.com. For office and retail spaces, contact Tracy Horst at 717-394-3374.