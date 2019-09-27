You might think you have to move to a faraway coastal locale to enjoy breezy Mediterranean-style living and romantic sunsets on the water.
Think again.
A timeless property tucked away in Bainbridge offers all of that and more — right on the banks of the Susquehanna River.
The 6,000-square-foot, four-bedroom home on nearly an acre of land at 231 N. Front St. is currently for sale. Anne Lusk, of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent.
Built to celebrate its surroundings, this three-story home with luxury details throughout offers breathtaking views of the river both inside and out.
In the warmer months, the spacious porcelain patio offers the ideal destination for outdoor summer parties. The patio also includes an entrance to the lanai, where vaulted ceilings and a circular wall of windows offer the airy feel of enjoying the outdoors from the comfort of your home.
The lanai is also perfect for when you want to bring the party indoors, or when you simply want to relax and enjoy a little oasis after a hectic day at work. The lanai boasts a stone fireplace, two fridge drawers, a built-in tap and a Charmglow gourmet grill.
The rest of the home is filled with touches of luxury, from the custom crown molding to the beautiful tile and marble flooring. Arched doorways continue the Mediterranean feel.
At the heart of the home, the cherry kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a six-burner gas cooktop, double wall ovens, granite countertops, a warming drawer, multiple islands, three dishwashers, two sinks, a pot filler, knife drawer and more.
Adjacent to the kitchen, a long dining room with an ornate coffered ceiling offers an entrance to the patio and a stunning view of the river.
Also on the first floor, a warm and welcoming den with custom walnut woodwork includes a wet bar with a built-in tap and hidden dishwasher, as well as a state-of-the-art entertainment system.
A spacious bedroom next door features a private bath and separate access to a side patio.
Upstairs, the elegant owner’s suite features a balcony, large walk-in closet, a private bath with a jetted tub, Venetian-style walk-in shower, double-sided fireplace and dual vanity with makeup station. A spacious guest suite on the same level includes a private bath with walk-in shower.
The lower level of the home includes a spacious family room and half bath, as well as access to a large, covered Mediterranean-style patio surrounded by archways.
The home also has an elevator that travels to all three levels.
The property includes a sizeable lot next door with a cabin boasting three rooms and a wine cellar.
Although the property feels like a secluded getaway, it is an easy half-hour commute to Lancaster, York and Harrisburg.
Located in the Elizabethtown Area School District, 231 N. Front St. is priced at $995,000.
The property will be shown by appointment to preapproved buyers. Call 717-291-9101 or email aluskhomes@gmail.com. For additional details, visit www.luskandassociates.com.
Directions from Lancaster: From Route 30 West, take the Route 441 exit toward Columbia/Marietta. Turn right onto Route 441 North and continue for about 9 miles, then bear left onto South Second Street. Turn left on Arch Street, then right on Front Street. The home is on the right.