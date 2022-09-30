As the supply of resale homes continues to remain tight, more buyers are discovering the advantages of building a new home, and one of the most desirable new home communities in Lancaster County is Meadows at Strasburg.
Construction is well underway in this EGStoltzfus neighborhood, with multiple opportunities to move in before the end of the year.
Tucked off Strasburg Pike in the heart of Amish country, Meadows at Strasburg is all about location, offering countryside living with scenic farmland views and close proximity to local attractions, shopping and dining.
The neighborhood is just minutes from Strasburg Square, Sight & Sound Theaters and Strasburg Rail Road, as well as local dining and shopping options like Fireside Tavern, Speckled Hen, Hershey Farm and Strasburg Marketplace. It offers quick access to Route 30 and an easy commute to the Philly suburbs or Delaware.
The neighborhood is also part of the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, which recently ranked highest among Lancaster County school districts in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High School rankings.
Phase 1 of Meadows at Strasburg opened to the public in April, with 24 home sites and one model home. Interest has been high, with 21 lots sold and six families already moved in. An additional 24 home sites in Phase 2 have now been released boasting countryside views and level lots.
Prices start in the mid-$400s.
Both phases offer nine floor plans, including single-story and first-floor owner’s suite options to suit a variety of lifestyle needs. One of the most popular floor plans in Phase 1, the Filmore, has been redesigned as the Ardmore and now includes an optional two-story living room with loft.
For those who want to enjoy the holidays in their new home, Meadows at Strasburg has two quick move-in homes in Phase 1 that are ready now.
The first, a four-bedroom Filmore American floor plan at 12 Old Orchard Road, Strasburg, features 9-foot ceilings, an Entertainer Kitchen Package with vented chimney hood, a first-floor owner’s bedroom, a mudroom entry off the garage, a front flex room with glass French doors, an upstairs loft and a deck.
At 2,313 square feet, the home is priced at $592,315.
The second home, a four-bedroom Jameson Classic at 8 Bridle Lane, Strasburg, has an enlarged dining area, a cathedral ceiling in the owner’s bedroom, 5-inch oak engineered hardwood planks throughout the first floor, and a kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel electric appliances and a trash/recycling pull-out cabinet.
At 2,071 square feet, the Jameson Classic is priced at $513,855.
There is also one home site remaining in Phase 1, with a $10,000 discount available for a sales contract signed by Oct. 31.
Phase 2 settlements are expected to begin in summer 2023.
Meadows at Strasburg will have 79 homes when all phases are complete, along with a walking path and common areas.
To learn more about all the neighborhood has to offer, visit the Glenwood model home at 4 Old Orchard Road, Strasburg (for GPS, use 4 Prospect Road, Strasburg) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays or 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The largest floor plan currently offered at Meadows at Strasburg, the Glenwood features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,655 square feet of living space. It also showcases the new Retreat bath package, with a freestanding tub and tile shower. Other features include 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, a 3-foot bump-out in the family room and a cathedral ceiling in the owner’s bedroom.
You can also stay up to date on Meadows at Strasburg and other EGStoltzfus neighborhoods by joining the email list. Visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com and sign up to receive news and promotions.
Directions from Lancaster: From West King Street (Route 462), turn right on Strasburg Pike and continue onto Lancaster Avenue. Turn right on Prospect Road. The model home is on the right.