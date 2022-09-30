A Client Story: Selling a Parent's Home
Jason Smith has graciously shared his story about working with Mark Thudium to sell his parents’ home.
My wife and I have known Mark for several years and previously lived in the same neighborhood. A few years ago, my friend was looking for a calm and easy-going Realtor, and I knew Mark would be a good match. I observed as Mark worked successfully with my friend, and I knew if I ever needed a Realtor, he’d be who I’d call.
In 2021, my parents passed away within a few days of each other and it was my responsibility to sell their home, which was also my childhood home. I called Mark right away. I wanted to sell the house quickly and as is. Mark listened to what I needed, and he worked toward accomplishing that.
There were many moving parts, and I was amazed at Mark’s ability to make the real estate part of this process so seamless. In addition to selling the home, I needed to transition my adult brother, who lived with our parents, to an appropriate living environment for his needs. I was also working through all the possessions my parents had accumulated after 50 years of living in the home. In addition, there were some emotions connected with selling the family home that my grandfather had built in the 1940s. Mark quickly recognized these stressors and stepped in to manage the real estate process with minimal needs from me. Knowing I could depend on Mark took the stress away from a very stressful situation.
Mark and his assistant, Emily, were so wonderful. I was amazed that I didn’t have to call or ask any questions because they gave me all the information ahead of time. The home was on the market for 24 hours and we received a cash offer above the listing price. I was thrilled. It allowed me to set up a trust for my brother so that I knew he would be cared for moving forward.
Mark made it all so easy, and I truly appreciated that. I didn’t even need to go to the closing, which was excellent. Instead, I could focus on helping my brother get settled. I couldn’t ask for a better experience!
Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return
is drawing near. — Hebrews 10:24-25