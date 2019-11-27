Let Us Wrap Your Gifts
While there are many traditions during this time of year, one of The Mark Thudium Team’s favorites is wrapping your gifts! Once again, our Team will be wrapping gifts at the Gift Wrap Booth at Park City in support of United Disabilities Services (UDS) Foundation.
We have some excellent gift wrappers on our Team! While I’m not one of the excellent wrappers, I am a great helper! Our Team will be wrapping on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The booth is located in the middle of the former Sears wing and is operating now through Christmas Eve during regular Park City mall hours.
This is the 48th year that UDS Foundation has been wrapping holiday gifts. The gift wrap booth is one of the Foundation’s largest annual fundraisers. Last year, booth volunteers wrapped more than 5,000 gifts and raised over $40,000!
We hope you’ll let us take the work out of your gift wrapping this year, while supporting the UDS Foundation and its mission of helping the aging, veterans and people with disabilities live safely and more independently in their own homes.
Please make an effort to support UDS by visiting us at the Gift Wrap Booth on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon — we’d really love to see you!
May you know the true reason for the season is celebrating our greatest gift — the free gift of Jesus Christ. Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!