Mark Thudium

Giving Thanks
Every November, I like to take time to review my business for the year. This time is just another opportunity to reflect and give thanks to God for his blessings to me.
As I think back over the past 34 years of my real estate career, even during the very challenging, early years, I’ve always had much to be thankful for.
To my clients of 2019 and those from years past, please know that I am grateful for both your business and your friendship. Year after year, the majority of my business comes from my past clients and community friendships. Without your business and referrals, in a very real way, I’d be out of business.
I’ve enjoyed the privilege of helping many of you with the purchase of your first home, your second home, your last home, selling your parents’ home or helping your children buy their first home. I value the trust that you’ve placed in me more than you could ever know.
I give thanks for the key partnerships that I’ve developed over the years with caring, trustworthy business people. I can confidently recommend a mortgage loan officer, handyman, painter, home stager, flooring specialist, electrician and plumber, just to name a few. For the excellent services that these people provide for me and my clients, I am thankful.
During this time of Thanksgiving celebration, may you find reasons to be thankful every day.
“We would worry less if we praised more.
Thanksgiving is the enemy of discontent.”
— Harry Ironside