Mark Thudium

When is the best time to sell my house?
A question that I get asked often is: When is the best time to put our home on the market? Many believe spring and summer are the best time, but, depending on your goals, that might not be the best for you.
It is true that the spring/summer (April–July) is by far the busiest time for real estate sales in the calendar year. However, it’s important to recognize that more people put their homes up for sale during this time, so there’s more competition on both the buying and selling sides of the market.
My past experience has shown that there are benefits of putting a property up for sale over the winter. In fact, industry data suggests homes put up for sale in the winter actually sell more quickly than those put up for sale in the summer.
Why winter is a great time for sellers
- Those who list their homes in December, January, February, and even early March are more likely to find a captive audience of hopeful buyers.
- Sellers can sometimes benefit from the lack of competition during this time.
- Buyers looking during the winter months are generally more motivated.
Potentially beneficial for buyers as well
- Buyers looking to find a bargain on a home are more likely to wait out the competition of inflated prices during the spring/summer market and seek to purchase in the late fall (November) and winter instead.
I can help you determine when to list your property so that we can sell your home quickly and for top dollar.