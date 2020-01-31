A Client Story
Pat and Lew Ayers have graciously shared their story about working with Mark Thudium to sell their home of 50 years.
“We were making plans to move to Warwick Woodlands and sell our Akron home of 50 years. We planned to interview a few REALTORS® , but after meeting Mark we elected to work with him during that first meeting.
Mark was very professional, experienced and personable. What really sealed the deal for us was that he listened to our needs and goals. We felt confident he would make our goals his priority, and he did!
As a part of Mark’s 5 Star Program, we completed a pre-listing inspection and utilized a stager that helped give the home a fresh and spacious feel. We also benefited from Mark’s valued vendors and his exceptional team. All of these components, along with his great advice and experience, proved to be contributors to selling our home in four days, and for more than we had initially expected.
Mark was especially valuable in helping us to stick to our time frame. Our new home in Warwick Woodlands was still under construction, and it was also quite an undertaking to downsize our personal items. He was able to secure buyers that could accommodate a longer-than-normal closing date, help us navigate an ever-changing construction deadline, and allow us the time needed to prepare for the move.
Mark and his team went above and beyond our expectations. In fact, he even took time out on Easter weekend to review the multiple offers we received on our home. We have happily recommended Mark to some of our friends that are also moving to retirement communities, and we will continue to do so.”
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. — Romans 8:28 NIV