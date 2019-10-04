Mark Thudium

A Client Story
Kim Beiswenger has graciously shared her story about working with our team to sell her father’s home.
“When I first met Mark, I knew he was a man of great integrity and good character. It was because of those qualities, and his wealth of real estate knowledge, that I chose to work with him when I needed to sell my father’s home.
As the executor of my father’s estate, and not the original owner of the home, I looked to Mark for guidance on how to quickly and efficiently prepare the home for the market.
As part of his 5 Star Program, Mark encouraged me to complete a pre-listing inspection. Because I was not the active owner of the property, the pre-listing inspection gave me an opportunity to review recommendations from the inspector and repair issues prior to the property going on the market. This added a layer of confidence for me and potential buyers, and I believe it led to our smooth and stress-free final transaction.
Another component of Mark’s 5 Star Program was to stage the home. By using the stager that Mark recommended, we were able to give the home a modern and fresh feel, and truly show the home at its best! I believe this contributed to the quick sale of the home.
Throughout the entire process, Mark was professional, personable and very easy to work with. Mark and his team offer a valuable package, with an excellent network of vendors that we had access to. He is a true veteran of real estate, and I was grateful to have him guide me through the process.”
