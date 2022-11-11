There are a lot of great reasons to purchase a home in Settlements East, but working with Horst and Son Home Builders may be the best one, says Kelly Corbin of Iron Valley Real Estate, the listing agent for the community of single-family homes between Oregon Pike and Route 222.
“They’re the best ‘unknown’ builders that have built Kissel Hill Commons, Parkfield, Summer Breeze, Autumn Hills, etc.” Corbin quips.
Horst and Son may not have quite the same name recognition as some other local builders, but they’ve been crafting quality homes in Lancaster County since 1976, when Raymond Horst started the company with his son, Gerry. Today, Gerry and his son, Kyle, are at the helm.
Horst and Son specializes in custom homes and developing their own communities so they can maintain their rigorous quality standards. Their strong network of longtime employees helps to ensure continuity of quality.
What makes Horst and Son even more special is their commitment to providing more than simply the bare bones in a base-price home. Much of what other builders would consider an upgrade is standard in all homes at Settlements East, which officially opens its second phase this week.
“When people come to see what the builder includes, they can’t believe it,” Corbin says. “They’ve always done this. For years they have included things that others have not.”
Among those standard features are engineered hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, crown molding and decorative trim in the dining room, oak-stained staircase treads, a tankless gas hot water heater, a fireplace, Superior basement walls, and a bench and pegs in the mudroom area. Buyers also receive an allowance for tile on the floor and shower of the primary bath.
Unlike some builders who offer a variety of kitchen packages at different price points, Horst and Son gives buyers a kitchen allowance to spend on the cabinets, backsplash, countertop and other features of their choice. They also have the option of saving some of that kitchen allowance and using it elsewhere in the home.
Some floor plans, depending on their size and layout, include additional standard features, such as a sunroom and custom built-ins on either side of the gas fireplace.
Settlements East offers nine floor plans ranging in size from 2,650 to 3,519 square feet. All are two-story models, but several offer first-floor primary suites. Buyers are free to customize the builder’s plans or even bring in plans of their own, Corbin says.
Phase 1 of Settlements East is nearing completion, with five lots remaining, and an additional four spec homes scheduled for completion between December and February. Prices in Phase 1 start at $595,900.
Of the 27 lots in Phase 2, 14 are still available. Nine are already under contract and four more are reserved. Prices in Phase 2 start at $609,900.
The community will have a total of 84 homes when complete.
In addition to the quality workmanship, standard features and customization opportunities, Settlements East also offers a convenient location, with easy access to routes 222, 283 and 30.
For those looking to build in a different part of the county, Horst and Son has nine lots available in the Willows South community in New Holland. The builder also has communities coming soon in Wrightsville and Elizabethtown.
Settlements East is located in the Manheim Township School District, next to Calvary Church.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Kelly Corbin at 717-201-4868.