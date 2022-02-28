The past two years have inspired many homeowners to reexamine their living spaces and make improvements — whether it’s creating more room for extended family, adding a home office or expanding outdoor entertainment areas.
If those features sound appealing, a better option might be moving to a home where all those amenities already exist.
The property at 351 Koser Road in Manheim Township offers all of that and more, and it now awaits a new owner. Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.
This 8,000-square-foot custom home sits on 1.65 scenic, tree-lined acres conveniently located between Fruitville and Lititz pikes. With seven bedrooms, a finished lower level and a resort-like backyard, the property is an ideal gathering place for family and friends - and that’s exactly what the current owners intended.
“We wanted a home and property where our kids and their friends would want to spend a lot of time,” say the owners, who are parents of six. “Our children and their friends feel like this house has been a huge part of their childhood.”
From its thoughtfully designed living spaces to its custom details such as wainscoting and trim, the home is ready to move in and enjoy.
The current owners moved in 30 years ago and remodeled and updated the original home, adding a 2,500-square-foot, three-story addition by Simeral Construction in 2002. That remodel included a huge, second owner’s suite, a gourmet kitchen and an additional basement room.
The gourmet kitchen is at the heart of the home and features an oversized center island, granite countertops and commercial-grade stainless steel appliances.
“The gourmet kitchen is a great place to cook and entertain,” the owners say, noting they served huge buffet dinners on the large island.
Altogether, the island, breakfast room and adjacent formal dining room can seat over 30, making it perfect for large family gatherings.
There is more gathering space in the oversized family room, which includes hardwood floors, a built-in TV and a gas fireplace with an extra-large mantel to hang many Christmas stockings.
As part of the 2002 renovation, the couple converted the original kitchen into a locker room, where each of the children had a locker large enough to accommodate coats, shoes and sports equipment. The space also includes two built-in desk areas for homework, computer games or even a home office.
There are also two powder rooms, a spacious laundry room and a large storage room with cabinets off the oversized garage.
Upstairs, an open space with built-in shelves and desk could serve as another office or hobby area.
The second floor features six bedrooms and four full baths, including two primary suites - the original, which has been updated and remodeled, and the new one added in 2002. The new oversized owner’s suite has two large walk-in closets and a large full bath with dual vanities, jetted tub and walk-in shower with heat lamp. It also has access to a large walk-in attic. The original owner’s suite also includes two closets and a full bath. The remaining bedrooms all have generous closet space, and all bedroom closets have organizers.
An additional bedroom was added to the finished lower level as a place for guests, but it could also be converted to a home theater, making it the perfect complement to a space that already includes a bar, rec area and game room with stone fireplace.
“The basement was a favorite hangout for our kids for floor hockey, video games, pool and shuffleboard,” the owners say.
With spring just around the corner, attention will soon turn outdoors. The property has a large front yard with pristine landscaping and a sweeping circular driveway. But the real star is a backyard designed for entertaining with its large screened-in porch, expansive patio with fire pit, in-ground pool, hot tub and built-in grill station. There is also a basketball court and large rear yard that includes a swing set, trampoline and oversized storage shed.
“We built this home with love and designed it for our large family,” the owners say. “We always wanted a place that everyone would love to come, relax and have fun.”
The property at 351 Koser Road, Lititz, is in the Manheim Township School District. It is priced at $1,295,000.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Anne M. Lusk at 717-271-9339 or 717-291-9101.