When Zamagias Properties embarked on the redevelopment of the blighted Bulova building on the corner of North Queen and Orange streets, the idea was to spark a transformation of the 100 block into a new city center — one that finally achieved the renewal envisioned with the failed development of Lancaster Square in the 1960s.
“Our hope was that by redeveloping what was the Bulova building into 101NQ, we could, in partnership with the city, catalyze the actions necessary to make that happen,” says Dave Martens, president of the Pittsburgh-based Zamagias Properties. “I think it came out fantastic.”
In its new life as 101NQ, the once windowless Bulova building is now a striking showpiece with a glass facade and a new purpose as home to street-level high-end retail shops, second- and third-floor office spaces and upper-level luxury condominiums.
That mixed-use space was indeed a catalyst to a broader revitalization effort that also includes the recently completed Barney Ewell Plaza and the new home of Lancaster Public Library, scheduled for completion in early 2023.
“It’s not very often that a developer of our size gets to have the kind of impact on a city that 101NQ is having and is going to have,” Martens says. “What was a forlorn block in the middle of the city, where people kind of turned their eyes away from it as they drove by or walked by, is now something I think the city can be super proud of.”
While the entire city can benefit from the transformation of 101NQ and Lancaster Square, those who call this address home can enjoy a truly unique experience — from a bird’s-eye view of this revitalized block to the many amenities of a customized luxury residence to a vibrant city lifestyle right at their doorstep.
“Lancaster city has just come alive,” says Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agent for the condos at 101NQ. “It’s so exciting to be in downtown Lancaster. There’s always something going on. You can meet people, enjoy the arts and fine restaurants. You’ll never be bored.”
Thanks to its convenient location in the heart of downtown, condo owners may never need to take their vehicle out of the ground-floor garage, which has a private elevator. 101NQ is within easy walking distance of Central Market, restaurants, specialty shops, the post office, drug stores, Lancaster General Hospital, historic sites, parks and so much more that Lancaster city has to offer.
“Lancaster city is one of the most unique walkable cities that we’ve found,” Martens says. “Living downtown has wonderful attributes that you just don't find in other places.”
While the initial plan was to use more of a production-home model for building the condos, Martens says that all changed once they started having conversations with prospective buyers.
“The folks who wanted to live there really wanted to make something special out of them,” he says. “We completely revamped our strategy and really let the buyers make each condo totally unique and something that reflected who they were.”
The opportunity to personalize a home at 101NQ is still available, but there are also options for those who would prefer to simply move in after someone else has made all the design decisions, Lusk says.
“There are some that are so busy they say, ‘I want someone to make this beautiful for me and I’ll just show up,’ ” she says.
There are currently seven condos available at 101NQ, including one resale unit, two nearly completed spec units, and four drywalled “white box” units where buyers can still choose all their features, from cabinets to flooring.
Here’s a closer look:
Unit 404: This spacious west-facing resale unit offers spectacular sunset views and a host of upgrades, including bamboo flooring, custom cabinetry and an electric floor warming system in the bathrooms. The home has a gourmet kitchen, two ensuite bedrooms, a study or hobby room, and a dining and living area with a Mendota full-view luxury gas fireplace. A large outdoor terrace overlooks the Barney Ewell Plaza. At 1,974 square feet, Unit 404 is priced at $1,050,000.
Unit 410 and Unit 402: These spec units, reflecting the newest design trends, are currently under construction and targeted for completion by the end of December. At 1,870 square feet, Unit 410 has two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Unit 410 is priced at $975,000. At 1,780 square feet, Unit 402 has two bedrooms and two baths, and it is ADA accessible. Unit 402 is priced at $849,000.
Units 403, 406, 412: These white-box units range in size from 1,875 to 2,290 square feet, with prices from $661,500 to $803,250. Units 403 and 412 have two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Unit 406 has three bedrooms and two baths.
Unit 407: This white-box penthouse residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,030 square feet of living space. It is priced at $1,419,600.
Prices for the white-box condos do not include the cost of finishing out the units. Buyers who choose a white box will work with custom builder Ebersole Brothers Construction to complete the interiors to their own vision. They will also have the option of working with Henrietta Heisler Interiors to professionally design their space.
In addition to the dedicated parking garage, residents of 101NQ also have access to a community room on the fourth floor.
As part of the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program (LERTA), 101NQ condo owners benefit from a discounted tax for a set period of time. Currently, there is also an $8,000 closing incentive for contracts signed by Dec. 31.
