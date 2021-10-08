It’s easy to appreciate a luxury home with beautiful custom details. But when that home sits atop a hill overlooking the Susquehanna River, it becomes even more special.
The property at 1261 Trinity Church Road, Wrightsville, in prestigious Lauxmont Farms, features an immaculate four-bedroom home custom built by Simeral Construction and amazing river views, whether you’re eating breakfast on the oversized patio or gazing out the owner’s suite window on a moonlit night.
The 5,400-square-foot home on eight scenic acres is currently for sale. Anne Lusk of Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.
From the moment you walk in the welcoming foyer with its vaulted ceiling, you’ll discover a home built for entertaining on many levels. The foyer opens to a family room with hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and a black walnut wet bar with a beer tap just waiting for guests.
The kitchen is another perfect gathering place with its oversized center island and breakfast bar. Other features include custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, a farm sink, a built-in warming drawer, and a pantry closet with built-in storage.
A sitting room just off the kitchen features a gas fireplace, built-in storage and large windows with scenic river views.
For more formal occasions, a separate dining room offers a vaulted ceiling, crown molding, chair rail and built-in speaker along with an oversized window for lots of natural light.
The first floor also includes the owner’s suite, featuring hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, a sitting area and a large window with a deep windowsill where you can enjoy river views both day and night. The suite also has a large walk-in closet, built-in storage, and a private owner’s bath with jetted tub, large walk-in shower with bench seat, and dual vanities, including one with a counter.
The laundry room is conveniently located on the first floor as well.
The second floor features three additional bedrooms, including one with a gas fireplace, and a spacious loft area with lots of built-in shelves - a flexible space that could serve as anything from a library to a play area.
There’s more room for entertaining on the finished lower level, where a rec room with cork flooring offers plenty of possibilities, from theater to game room to home gym. Exposed stone walls at one end of the room reveal yet another hidden gem: the entrance to a wine room with a capacity of 1,600-plus bottles.
The home also has a three-car garage, central vac and a security system.
Outside, the property takes full advantage of its private, scenic location. Features include an oversized patio and pergola with river views, an Arctic Swim Spa with Trex surround deck, water features, a lily pond, pristine landscaping, and peach, sweet cherry and apple trees.
More adventurous outdoor lovers can take advantage of nearby state parks and, of course, boating, fishing, kayaking and more on the Susquehanna.
The property at 1261 Trinity Church Road is in Lower Windsor Township in the Eastern York School District. It is priced at $1,095,000.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Anne Lusk at 717-271-9339 or 717-291-9101.