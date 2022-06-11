Stainless steel appliances are on trend, and they looked good in the modern black-and-white kitchen at 1010 Percy Lane in Alden Place, a 55-and-older community in Cornwall. But it wasn’t exactly what Rhoda Zook, kitchen designer for Alden Homes, had in mind when she designed the kitchen for this Parade of Homes entry.
Supply issues being what they are these days, Zook figured she’d have to settle. But when Alden architectural designer Bill Martin managed to procure the refrigerator and range she had hoped for, she was delighted.
“Appliances are like lights,” Martin says. “It’s very important for the design of the appliance to fit the house.”
And in this case, the new white matte appliances with gold hardware are a perfect fit, providing just the right complement to the white cabinetry with gold hardware and the gold metal accents on the black range hood.
Zook and Martin refer to the style of this Stanford model home as “modern farmhouse,” with the emphasis on modern. It’s one of two entries by Alden Homes in this year’s Parade of Homes tour. The other, a Winsloe at The Gables at Elm Tree in Mount Joy, takes that modern flair to another level.
Both entries showcase many of the hallmarks of Alden Homes design: clever and efficient use of space, smart technology, modern design with warmth, and a desire to stay ahead of the trends. This often means experimenting with new ideas — something a grateful Martin says the company has always supported.
So as usual, you’ll find something you may have never seen before when you walk through this year’s Alden Parade homes, whether it’s the floor-to-ceiling steel surround for the Winsloe’s fireplace or open shelves in front of windows in the Stanford’s kitchen.
“These two homes are probably more kitchen-focused than any of the homes we did before,” Martin says. “We almost designed the home around the kitchen.”
Zook’s design process begins with making the kitchen space as functional as possible, and then the aesthetic of making it beautiful follows.
The Stanford
In the Stanford kitchen, two large windows frame that eye-catching black range hood with metal accents by Lititz Metal Co. In front of each window is a set of open hanging shelves.
“Having come from a season where open shelves have been a trend for those drawn toward the organic, farmhouse feel, I envision plants in front of the windows along with white dinnerware,” Zook says. “But this is where anyone’s personal style can be displayed.”
The kitchen also features a long island with built-in microwave and a waterfall quartz countertop with black marble effect. Flip-up outlets include USB ports. There is a walk-in pantry with a glass pocket door as well as a lighted recessed niche over the refrigerator that is designed to display artwork.
The kitchen overlooks a dining area with a large picture window and a family room featuring a fireplace with shiplap surround and built-ins on either side. There is also access to a large, covered deck.
The Stanford has a finished lower level with a bedroom and full bath, a living area, and a full wet bar including a beverage cooler, dishwasher, microwave and recessed metal wine rack designed in collaboration with Lititz Metal Co. The lower level also offers access to a covered sunken patio.
Other notable features in the Stanford include a study with sliding glass barn doors and a striking owner’s bath featuring a floating vanity framed in black, black-rimmed mirrors and a half-wall tiled shower with black Schluter tile edging.
“Black accents really do nice things,” Martin says.
The Winsloe
Like all Alden Homes floor plans in The Gables community in Mount Joy, the Winsloe, at 1452 Fieldstone Drive, derives its name from the classic novel “Anne of Green Gables,” set in late 19th century Prince Edward Island, Canada. But that’s where the similarity ends.
While the Winsloe is named after a neighborhood in Charlottetown, the capital city of this easternmost Canadian province, its design is totally West Coast modern. It showcases woodlike siding, an angled roof line unlike anything you will typically see in Lancaster County, and a lime-green door that you will either love or hate, Martin says.
As for the house itself? “People are going to come and not want to like it, but they are going to come away liking it,” he says with confidence.
The aforementioned wall of raw steel features a floating black fireplace and a chunky raw wood mantel that serves to warm up the space. The home also invites plenty of natural light thanks to multiple skylights, including one with a chandelier.
The kitchen, designed by Zook, has a mid-century modern feel, with clean lines, a wood-paneled refrigerator that blends seamlessly into the cabinetry, and multiple levels of under-cabinet lighting as well as lighting underneath the island countertop. The pantry houses the microwave and a coffee bar.
The Winsloe owner’s suite features a one-of-a-kind floating bed attached to the wall as well as a sleek owner’s bath with wall mounted faucets and a floating vanity with exposed plumbing.
The modern, industrial look extends to an open, mono string staircase designed with wood treads extending from a central steel tube. To avoid wasted space, a reading nook was created underneath the staircase.
“This will be the chair that people fight for in the house,” Martin says.
While Martin and Zook acknowledge not everyone will prefer this level of modern vibe, they note today’s designs allow the mixing of traditional and modern.
“We don’t attempt to build every house to fit every person,” Zook says. “But for somebody, this is going to be the perfect home for them.”
For everyone else, Alden Homes is ready to design a home that fits both their personal style and their lifestyle — a home that looks good and functions well.
“We don’t ever want to be that big builder,” Martin says. “We want to be that small builder that puts a little more heart in our homes.”