Located at Sixth Street and Kissel Hill Road, Lititz Reserve sits adjacent to the Lititz Public Library, just blocks from the heart of downtown Lititz.
While within walking distance of historical downtown shops, restaurants, parks and attractions, Lititz Reserve feels like it is off the beaten path, with abundant open space and country-like atmosphere — a truly unique location.
Inside is a touch of luxury uncommon to a typical townhome, featuring a first-floor master suite with full bathroom and a walk-in closet, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, as well as select options allowing you to tailor your home to meet your needs and personal taste.
Standard features include: first-floor master bedrooms, first-floor laundry rooms, two-car garages, natural gas heat and central air conditioning. A covered front porch and private patio also come standard.
Every home has a hardwood foyer, granite kitchen countertops with island, ceramic tile backsplash, raised panel cabinetry, undermount stainless steel sink, recessed lights in kitchen and GE appliances.
EG Stoltzfus Homes, a building industry leader, is the exclusive builder in Lititz Reserve. The company has earned a quality reputation and many industry awards over the past 50 years of homebuilding in and around Lancaster County.
The luxury townhome designs at Lititz Reserve are showcased by a unique blend of stone and maintenance-free vinyl-sided exteriors, open floor plans and top-quality workmanship.
The four floor plans available are The Addison, The Clairmont, The Bedford I and The Bedford II.
The Addison is a one-story end unit with two bedrooms and two full baths. The 1,515-square-foot floor plan is highlighted by an open kitchen, living room and a separate dining area.
The Clairmont, also a one-story, is 1,480 square feet, with two bedrooms and two full baths. It is an interior-unit that is similar to the Addison in layout.
The Bedford I and II are identical in layout, but offer different front elevations. The two-story floor plan is 1,746 square feet, with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a very large open family room. Master bedroom suite and laundry room are on the first floor.
Base prices start in the low $300’s.
Many custom options are available, such as full basements and four-season sunrooms. Homes with and without basements are currently under construction, with a limited number of daylight basements as well.
Community features include: spacious common areas, pocket parks, pristine landscaping, street lights, sidewalks, and future walking trails that will connect to the Lititz rails to trails system.
The homeowners association fee is $95 per month and covers lawn care, snow removal, landscaping maintenance, and roof and siding care.
Three furnished model homes are open to tour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 pm. These professionally decorated models are a must-see for anyone in the market for housing.
More information about Lititz Reserve, including picture galleries, contact information and a comprehensive list of features can be found online at www.LititzReserve.com
Directions from Lancaster: Take Route 501 North into Lititz and turn right on Sixth Street. Proceed three blocks to Lititz Reserve, adjacent to Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz.