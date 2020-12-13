They say finding the right home is all about location, location, location — and that is certainly true of Lititz Reserve, a well-established neighborhood of luxury townhomes by exclusive builder EGStoltzfus.
First, there’s the location in “America’s Coolest Small Town.” Lititz Reserve is within walking distance of historic downtown Lititz, with its unique shops, restaurants and museums, and a full slate of community events year-round.
Next, there’s the location of the neighborhood itself, at Sixth Street and Kissel Hill Road, where residents enjoy easy access to the nearby Lititz Public Library and Lititz recCenter, along with spacious common areas, pocket parks and walking trails that soon will connect to the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail system.
Many of these natural attractions are a testament to the conservation efforts of Lititz Borough and Warwick Township, efforts linked in part to another important location that is far less obvious.
Lititz Reserve is located in a dry stream valley, a Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA) identified in a geological study by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. CARAs have unique geological characteristics that allow for substantial groundwater recharge, and the one at Lititz Reserve allows for significant amounts of water to enter the aquifer that supplies Lititz’s drinking water.
To help ensure the quality of that water supply, Lititz Reserve is home to a bioswale — an environmental attraction that is both beautiful and practical.
Bioswales are functional landscapes designed to improve the water quality by collecting stormwater runoff, infiltrating it into the ground and filtering out pollutants. Think of them as natural alternatives to traditional stormwater management systems.
The bioswale at Lititz Reserve, an extension of one in the nearby Butterfly Acres neighborhood, was designed through a partnership with RGS Associates and LandStudies using best management practices to meet all the Department of Environmental Protection requirements for permitting this project.
The Lititz Reserve bioswale contains several unique functional landscape features, including rain gardens that collect rainwater from streets, parking lots, rooftops and other surfaces until it can be absorbed into the soil. The bioswale also includes rich, organic soil and dense native vegetation with deep root systems that store and filter stormwater and stabilize the soil.
The rain gardens, natural vegetation and diverse mix of native plants all work together to not only provide groundwater recharge but also to create a mini ecosystem that attracts birds, bees and butterflies and reduces the potential for invasive bugs and other species.
A pedestrian boardwalk along the bioswale includes educational posters that highlight the bioswale.
The bioswale handles stormwater runoff for Lititz Reserve, which will include approximately 200 townhomes when complete. The grand opening for the newest phase of this eco-friendly neighborhood is planned for spring 2021. Multiple one story- and two-story townhome plans are available, all including first-floor master bedroom suites, first-floor laundry, covered front porch and private patio. Prices start in the mid-$300s.
A second EGStoltzfus neighborhood will also reap the benefits of the Lititz Reserve bioswale. The upcoming Warwick Crossing neighborhood, slated for a 2021 grand opening, will feature single-family homes as well as carriage homes similar to those at Landis Farm, the EGStoltzfus neighborhood in East Hempfield Township.
For those interested in an EGStoltzfus home in a different Lancaster County location, three additional new EGStoltzfus neighborhoods are coming in 2021:
Lime Spring Village: a 122-unit townhome neighborhood in East Hempfield Township.
Meadows at Strasburg: a neighborhood of single-story and two-story homes surrounded by scenic farmland in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.
Parkside: a neighborhood of two-story and single-story homes near Manheim Township Community Park.
