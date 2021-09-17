In today’s seller’s market, finding and buying just the right home is often a challenge. But in the coming months, buyers will have the opportunity to own a brand-new quality home without the wait with the opening of Lime Spring Village.
The EGStoltzfus townhome neighborhood in East Hempfield Township will offer great location and value, along with a selection of quick move-in homes for immediate occupancy later this fall and winter. Interest is already high, with nearly 800 people on the builder’s priority email list.
Potential buyers can learn more at an exclusive virtual preview event Sept. 21.
Part of the Lime Spring Farm parcel off Roherstown Road, the walkable neighborhood features trails to the new Lime Spring Square shopping center and close proximity to Penn State Health offices, U-GRO Learning Centre and Rohrerstown Elementary School. Commuters working in Lancaster, Harrisburg or York will love its easy access to routes 30, 283, 222.
Construction is currently underway on the first two buildings in the first phase, the Hershey and the Landis, each with six units. One unit in each building will serve as a model home/sales center with the remaining five units built out as quick move-in homes.
Lime Spring Village offers a great opportunity for first-time buyers, young families and those looking to downsize or simplify their living space. The homes will feature a mix of exterior elevations using classic materials and innovative configurations. Each will include three bedrooms and two and a half baths. A ground-level two-car garage will lead up to an open-concept main living area featuring the kitchen, family room and half bath, with plenty of space for gathering.
The second floor will include an owner’s suite with private bath along with two additional bedrooms and a second full bath.
Snow removal and mowing, water and trash are included in the HOA.
Quick move-in homes will range from 1,740 to 1,970 square feet, depending on the building and the floor plan, with prices from $283,700 to $335,900. A model home and sales center will be completed in the next few months.
When complete, Lime Spring Village will have 21 buildings of four to six units each, featuring four model styles, for a total of 122 townhome units.
Lime Spring Village is located in the Hempfield School District.
Virtual preview event
Buyers who are ready to move this fall or winter can learn more about Lime Spring Village, its surrounding area, amenities and quick move-in homes at the virtual preview event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. All quick move-in homes with be three story plans in the neighborhood’s first two buildings, the Hershey and the Landis.
Those who attend the event and want to take the next step toward calling Lime Spring Village their new home can schedule a one-on-one appointment with New Home Sales Specialist Christine O’Donnell. All appointments will be first come, first served.
Interested buyers who need pre-approved financing can contact EGStoltzfus to connect with their preferred lending and settlement partners for a $3,000 savings opportunity.
Registration for the Sept. 21 preview event is limited, but spaces are still available. To register, visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com/community/lime-spring-village.
For those not ready to purchase now, more new construction is coming to Lime Spring Village in 2022 with opportunities to choose interior finishes and make other personalized selections.
Coming soon
In addition to Lime Spring Village, four more new EGStoltzfus neighborhoods are coming soon to Lancaster County:
Meadows at Strasburg: a neighborhood of single-story and two-story homes surrounded by scenic farmland in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.
Parkside: a neighborhood of two-story and single-story homes near Manheim Township Community Park.
The Reserve at Parkside: an EGStoltzfus Custom Homes neighborhood adjacent to Parkside.
Warwick Crossing: a neighborhood of single-family and carriage homes in Lititz.
For more information, visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com.