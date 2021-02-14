Resale home inventory may be at record lows, but a new EGStoltzfus townhome neighborhood is making it easier to find a brand-new move-in-ready home this year in a desirable East Hempfield Township location.

Lime Spring Village is set to make its debut later this year, with 10 quick move-in units ready for occupancy in early fall. Located on Marietta Avenue, the neighborhood offers a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers, young families and downsizers.

The neighborhood will include a natural playground built into the terrain as well as street lamps, sidewalks and guest parking areas. Walking trails will connect the neighborhood to the nearby Lime Spring Square shopping center, Penn State Health offices, U-Gro daycare and Rohrerstown Elementary School. For commuters, there is easy access to routes 30, 283 and 222.

The Lime Spring Village neighborhood will total 122 townhome units in 21 buildings and will feature four brand-new EGStoltzfus floor plans. Each building will have either four or six units and a mix of exterior elevations using classic materials and innovative configurations.

The first phase will have five buildings featuring The Hershey and The Landis models, for a total of 28 units. Two of those buildings, each with six units, are scheduled for completion by early fall. One unit in each building will serve as a model home/sales center, with the remaining 10 units ready for immediate occupancy.

Each townhome will feature three bedrooms and two and a half baths. A two-car ground-level garage will lead to an open-concept main living area with a kitchen/family room offering plenty of space for gathering. The second level will feature an owner’s suite with private bath, two additional bedrooms and a second full bath.

Units in the Hershey will range in size from 1,740 to 1,810 square feet and include a bonus room space. Units in the Landis will range from 1,800 to 1,850 square feet.

Prices start in the mid-$200s, making the homes a great value for new construction. An HOA fee will include snow removal and mowing.

Lime Spring Village is located in the Hempfield School District.

Interest in Lime Spring Village is already high. EGStoltzfus will host a VIP event this summer for potential buyers who want to be the first to purchase a quick move-in home in early fall or build one of their own in the first phase. To keep updated on the summer event, and the progress at Lime Spring Village, visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com/community/lime-spring-village and sign up for the email list.

Four additional EGStoltzfus neighborhoods are coming to Lancaster County in 2021:

Meadows at Strasburg: a neighborhood of single-story and two-story homes surrounded by scenic farmland in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Parkside: a neighborhood of two-story and single-story homes near Manheim Township Community Park.

Parkside Reserve: an EGStoltzfus Custom Homes neighborhood adjacent to Parkside.

Warwick Crossing: a neighborhood of single-family and carriage homes in Lititz.

Information for the Meadows at Strasburg and Parkside is currently available at EGStoltzfusHomes.com, along with an opportunity to sign up for email updates regarding those neighborhoods. More information about the Parkside Reserve and Warwick Crossing neighborhoods will be coming soon.