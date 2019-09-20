Born and raised in southern New Jersey, Frank and Maire Conicella briefly relocated to Lancaster County a decade ago, until another job opportunity took them to Virginia.
When the Conicellas learned they were expecting their third child, they knew it was time to decide where they wanted to settle their family for good — and they chose Lancaster County.
More specifically, the Conicellas chose Landis Farm, the EGStoltzfus neighborhood in East Hempfield Township that was just in the planning stages when the family returned to Lancaster County in 2013.
Since then, Landis Farm has become a destination neighborhood, thanks to its great location and family-friendly atmosphere. And with a new phase now open, it’s the perfect time to join the community.
The Conicellas officially moved into their forever home, Landis Farm’s Cambridge model, last December. They love the home’s open floor plan for entertaining and the abundance of natural light. But just as important to the Conicellas is the fact that they moved into a great family neighborhood.
Landis Farm features sidewalks, streetlamps and plenty of open green space to play with the family dog. There are bluebird boxes installed throughout the neighborhood and small animal statues scattered along the walking trails for children to find and enjoy.
EGStoltzfus also sponsors family-friendly neighborhood events, like free outdoor movie nights.
“Everyone here goes out of their way to make Landis Farm welcoming,” Frank says. “It’s not just a bunch of homes. There’s a great sense of community here.”
That’s one reason Landis Farm has been so popular since welcoming its first residents in 2016. It didn’t hurt that the community’s very first residents were the previous owners of the land who now proudly serve as unofficial ambassadors for the neighborhood, welcoming newcomers with open arms and cookies.
Since 2016, EGStoltzfus has sold a total of 91 single-family and carriage homes at Landis Farm. As part of the community’s third phase, EGStoltzfus recently released 13 premium single-family home sites, all backing up to dedicated conservation/open space.
Only five carriage homes remain in the neighborhood, including only two lots with walkout basements. The fourth phase will consist of single-family homes only. When complete, Landis Farm will have a total of 99 single-family homes and 50 carriage homes.
Landis Farm is located in the Hempfield School District, convenient to Park City Center, Wegman’s/The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, Spooky Nook, Lancaster General Hospital and downtown Lancaster. It’s also close to routes 283 and 30, making it an easy commute to Hershey, York and Harrisburg.
To explore all the possibilities for building your dream home at Landis Farm, visit the sales center, 1421 Pennscott Drive, Landisville, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, or by appointment.
For more information, visit EGStoltzfus.com or call Leslie Rhinier, online sales specialist, at 717-537-6968.