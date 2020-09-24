In 2016, Sam and Marian Thomas became the first residents of Landis Farm, a new EGStoltzfus community that was taking shape on the East Hempfield Township land that was once their family farm.
Fast forward four years and the Thomases’ home is now one of nearly 100 single-family and carriage homes in what has grown into a destination neighborhood known for its family-friendly atmosphere and great location.
Landis Farm is now in its fourth and final phase, but there are plenty of new reasons to fall in love with the neighborhood, including three new home elevations, new design options and a brand-new floor plan that will be featured in this fall’s virtual Parade of Homes tour.
Landis Farm’s final phase includes a total of 35 home sites of up to half an acre, four of which have already been sold. Buyers can choose from 14 home plans with three new elevations — the Classic, American and Heritage.
A few home sites still remain in phases two and three, including several that back up to conservation/green space offering exceptional privacy. As a closeout offer in those phases, buyers can upgrade to the new American Series elevation at no additional cost.
For more information on each of the 14 home plans, visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com, where you’ll also find a new interactive map that lets you search available home sites and see which home plans can be built on each site.
Prices start in the upper $300s.
The hottest new home plan, the Glen Mary, is also an entry on this year’s Parade of Homes, which begins Oct. 24. A 3D virtual tour will be available at lancasterparadeofhomes.com.
With four bedrooms and two and a half baths, the Glen Mary offers 2,700 square feet of great functional living space, including a private office/study, or “Zoom Room,” that’s perfect for working or learning from home.
Additional features include a covered back porch off the morning room/family room area and optional garage storage space that can be used for toys or even a home gym.
For those considering a move to Landis Farm, the neighborhood offers far more than simply the homes themselves, including family-friendly events that attract residents of all ages.
Sitting on 65 scenic acres, the community boasts plenty of green space and meadow area, walking trails, benches and a community pavilion. There are also bluebird boxes installed throughout the neighborhood and small animal statues scattered along the walking trails for children to find and enjoy.
Landis Farm is located in the Hempfield School District, close to routes 283 and 30, making it an easy commute to Hershey, York and Harrisburg.
It’s also convenient to Park City Center, Wegman’s/The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, Spooky Nook, Lancaster General Hospital and downtown Lancaster.
The sales center at Landis Farm is open by appointment. Virtual appointments are also available. Call Leslie Rhinier, online sales consultant, at 717-537-6968 to schedule.
You can also visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com and take virtual tours of the most popular home plans.
Landis Farm may be nearing completion, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to become part of an EGStoltzfus neighborhood in Lancaster County.
Three new EGStoltzfus neighborhoods are coming in 2021:
Lime Spring Village: a 120-unit townhome neighborhood in East Hempfield Township.
Meadows at Strasburg: a neighborhood of single-story and two-story homes surrounded by scenic farmland in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.
Parkside: a neighborhood of two-story and single-story homes near Manheim Township Community Park.
Directions to Landis Farm: From Lancaster, take Harrisburg Pike to Bowman Road. Turn left onto Bowman Road, then right onto Nissley and right again on Pennscott Drive. Model home sales center is on the left.