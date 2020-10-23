The Lancaster County Building Industry Association debuted its first-ever virtual Parade of Homes this weekend, offering everyone from house hunters to those looking to give their home a little facelift the chance to see the best local builders and remodelers have to offer.
The 2020 Parade of Homes tour features virtual 3D tours of 18 homes, including two that judges honored with the prestigious Fulton Bank Award, given each year to the best overall townhome and single-family home at any price point.
This year’s Fulton Award winners are Keystone Custom Homes and Garman Builders.
Keystone was honored for its three-bedroom duplex at 709 Kincaid Ave., in the Manheim Township community of Worthington.
“Finish creativity and work is beautiful,” wrote one judge.
The home features a classic kitchen with pantry, eat-in island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel farmhouse sink and KitchenAid appliances.
The family room includes a cathedral ceiling and engineered hardwood flooring.
A first-floor owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, crown molding, wainscoting trim, a walk-in closet with shelving and a Serenity Bath package with freestanding soaker tub, tiled shower with glass enclosure and double vanity.
The home also has two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, a family bath with double vanity, an upstairs loft, first-floor laundry room and a two-car garage.
Garman was honored in the single-family category for its whole-house remodel at 515 S. Broad St., Lititz, marking the second time a home remodeled by Garman claimed the top Parade prize.
The 53-year-old fully restored home, which one judge called “amazing,” boasts an in-ground pool with waterfall, custom designer kitchen, curved stairs with walnut treads and handrail, 7-foot-wide site-finished walnut floors, smart home technology, and an outdoor fireplace and kitchen.
“One of the best remodels I’ve ever seen,” commented one judge.
Judges also named best-of-show winners in each division. They are:
— Single-family home, Division 1 ($394,900-$430,990): Pine Hill Building Co. for 649 Fieldstone Drive, Annville.
— Single-family home, Division 2 ($494,235-$529,500): Alden Homes for 1204 Mosaic Drive, Lebanon.
— Single-family home, Division 3 ($625,000-$649,000): Keystone Custom Homes for 104 Herondale Drive, Landisville.
— Single-family home, Division 4 ($699,900): Custom Home Group for 119 Country Meadows Drive, Lancaster.
— Single-family home, Division 5 ($803,990-unpublished): Copenhaver Builders for 1 Aubery Ave., Lebanon.
— Whole house remodel, Division 6 (unpublished): Garman Builders for 515 S. Broad St., Lititz.
— Townhome/duplex, Division 1 ($251,990): Garman Builders for 58 Beech Tree Court, Annville.
— Townhome/duplex, Division 2 ($449,000): Keystone Custom Homes for 709 Kincaid Ave., Lancaster.
To tour all 18 entries online, visit lancasterparadeofhomes.com. This year’s Parade will also include a people’s choice award. Vote for your favorite at http://bit.ly/ParadePeoplesChoiceAward. Winners will be announced in late November.