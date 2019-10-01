Kelley Clark

Specializing in residential, commercial and investment properties, I bring a lifetime of local knowledge to my role as a REALTOR®. Having grown up in Lancaster County, I have seen much of what this area and the surrounding counties have to offer, and I am excited to share it with my clients. Whether you are buying or selling, I have the insight to help you in Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks counties.
With a firm belief that communication is the key to every transaction, I always stay connected with my clients throughout the entire transaction. By listening to what they say and anticipating their needs, I strive to be a reliable resource and trusted friend for them as we make our way to the closing table.
Buyers:
When you are looking to buy a house, I make sure to do my homework and come prepared with information on the market and the type of home you want. From our first meeting, I will make sure that you understand I am advocating for your needs at all times. I have a strong work ethic and consider myself a good negotiator. I put these skills to good use, helping you purchase a home in your budget and in your preferred timeframe.
Sellers:
When working with sellers, I believe it is important to first learn about your home from your perspective. By understanding its charm and best features, I can better market your home to our desired target audience. Having owned my own business, I bring unique and personalized marketing approaches to the selling process that go above and beyond what you might expect. In addition, I am connected to a vast network of agents with industry-leading tools and technology at our disposal to help you find the buyer that is right for you.
Don’t start your real estate journey alone, call me.