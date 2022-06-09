The Settlements East community has lots to offer, with a convenient Manheim Township location near major travel routes, eight customizable floor plans to suit a variety of lifestyle needs, and a builder with more than 46 years of experience in Lancaster County.
What makes this single-family home community between Oregon Pike and Route 222 extra special is the number of extra features each home includes at no extra cost.
“We include a lot in our base price,” says Kelly Corbin of Iron Valley Real Estate, the listing agent for this community by Horst and Son Home Builders. “Most buyers can get what they want without adding more money.”
Standard features in every Settlements East home include engineered hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, crown molding and decorative trim in the dining room, stained oak staircase treads, a tankless gas hot water heater, gas fireplace, Superior basement walls, and a bench and pegs in the mudroom area. Buyers also receive an allowance for tile on the floor, shower and shower floor of the primary bath.
Unlike some builders who offer a variety of kitchen packages at different price points, Horst and Son gives buyers a kitchen allowance to spend on the cabinets, backsplash, countertop and other features of their choice. Corbin says buyers can easily get a beautiful kitchen with solid surface or quartz countertops without having to spend extra. They also have the option of saving some of their kitchen allowance and using it elsewhere in the home.
All homes also include an exterior of stone and siding, with many options available.
Settlements East floor plans range in size from 2,650 to 3,500 square feet. All are two-story models, but several offer first-floor primary suites. Buyers can not only customize the builder’s plans, they can also bring in plans of their own, Corbin says.
Popular customizations right now included a sunroom, screened-in porch, cathedral ceilings and finished basement.
“Finished basements have gone crazy,” she says. “A third of (the homes) have finished basements at time of construction. As more people are staying home, they’re adding more space.”
Some floor plans, depending on their size and layout, include additional standard features, such as a sunroom and custom built-ins on either side of the stone fireplace.
One of the most popular models in Settlements East is the Lamberton, a four-bedroom home that includes a study with French doors that are standard, a formal dining room, a fireplace with custom built-ins, a large pantry and four upstairs bedrooms, including a large primary suite with two walk-in closets and a spacious bath. The home also has a second-floor laundry with a transom window across the back that also comes standard.
Settlements East is in its first phase, which will include 57 homes. Four spec homes are currently under construction and eight available lots remain where buyers can choose their floor plan. Construction on a second phase of 27 homes is expected to begin in September. Ten lots in that phase are already reserved.
The community will have a total of 84 homes when complete.
Settlements East is located in the Manheim Township School District, next to Calvary Church, with easy access to routes 222, 283 and 30.
Home prices range from the upper $500s to the upper $600s.
Horst and Son also has new communities coming this year in New Holland, Elizabethtown and Wrightsville.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Kelly Corbin at 717-201-4868.