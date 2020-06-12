Being stuck in the house for a few months may have you dreaming of a more perfect home. Or, it may have you thinking about how much you’d like the freedom to pack up and get away from home.
Either way, it should have you thinking about Home Towne Square, the 55-plus community by Landmark Homes just west of Ephrata.
With its village-style setting and colorful Arts & Crafts homes featuring welcoming front porches and loads of character, Home Towne Square is the perfect place to call home.
And thanks to a low-maintenance lifestyle where you don’t have to worry about mowing or snow removal, Home Towne Square makes it easy to lock and go, whether you want to enjoy the community clubhouse and walking trails, take a daytrip or go on an extended vacation.
Now selling in the final phase of the community, just 47 home sites remain.
Even if you’ve visited Home Towne Square before, now is a great time to return and check out the new two-story Brentwood model home featuring the most recent and popular amenities. The three-bedroom home, at 345 Home Towne Blvd., Ephrata, has a bright open floor plan and 3,148 square feet of living space.
The Brentwood’s Craftsman-style exterior features white board-and-batten siding with wood accents and striking black details, including black window frames and eave brackets. Those details continue in the foyer, with wainscoting and wood detail on the ceiling, as well as the dining room and great room, both of which boast decorative beam details.
The first floor features hardwood floors in the main living areas and lofty 10-foot ceilings.
The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplash. It opens to a breakfast area and the sunny great room featuring a two-story gas fireplace with stone surround and box-beam mantel. A sliding glass door opens to a screened-in deck.
The first-floor owner’s retreat boasts an oversized closet and a bathroom with double-bowl vanity, private water closet and zero-threshold tile shower.
The second floor includes two additional bedrooms and loft for flexible living space options.
The Brentwood offers plenty of inspiration for those who want to build. But for those who want a home without the wait, Home Towne Square also has three quick move-in homes:
The Plymouth, at 317 Freedom Drive, Ephrata, is a one-story home with two bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen features two-tone cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living room boasts a cathedral ceiling and two-story gas fireplace with stone surround.
The home also features a study with coffered ceiling, a dining area with access to a backyard patio, and an owner’s suite with large closet and private bath.
At 2,077 square feet, the Plymouth is priced at $417,600.
The Edinburgh, at 410 Declaration Ave., Ephrata, offers two bedrooms and two baths.
The kitchen features slate appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplash. The living room includes a gas fireplace with stone surround and shiplap detail above the mantel, as well as sliding-door access to a deck.
A spacious owner’s suite features a tray ceiling, oversized closets and a private bath.
The home also has a finished bonus room on the second level.
At 3,005 square feet, the Edinburgh is priced at $476,800.
The Atworth, at 369 Home Towne Blvd., Ephrata, is a one-and-a-half-story home with two bedrooms and two baths.
The open floor plan features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash opening to a living room with patio access. A two-story gas fireplace features stone surround and a box-beam mantel.
The home also includes an owner’s suite with private bath and oversized closet.
At 2,052 square feet, the Atworth is priced at $364,800.
HOA fees at Home Towne Square are $173 per month and include trash, recycling, access to the clubhouse and pool, snow removal and mowing, and maintenance of all common areas and walking trails.
Home Towne Square is conveniently located just west of downtown Ephrata off Route 322, making it easy to take a daytrip to New York, Philadelphia or Baltimore, or many of the attractions closer to home in Lancaster County.
Home Towne Square is open for in-person and virtual appointments. For more information, visit OwnALandmark.com or contact community sales manager Christine Glover at 717-344-8748 or ChristineG@OwnALandmark.com.
Directions from Lancaster: Take Route 222 North to the Brownstown/Rothsville exit, then follow Route 272 North for 4 miles. Turn right onto the Route 322 West ramp and follow Route 322 for 1.6 miles. Turn right on Hackman Road, then left into the community.