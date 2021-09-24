From its top-notch amenities to its custom craftsmanship to its stunning views of the Conestoga River, the property at 1941 New Danville Pike, just south of Lancaster city, was built for entertaining.
But some of the home’s most appealing features are the ones that are a little less eye-catching, says the owner, who thought of just about everything when he and his wife designed the five-bedroom home on 2.3 acres 18 years ago.
They are now ready to turn over the fruits of their labor to a new owner. Anne Lusk of Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is listing agent for the property.
“Spend your money behind the walls,” says the owner, who comes from a construction family and sells heating systems for a living. “You can always change a countertop. You can always add better-looking appliances or better-looking fixtures in bathrooms. You don’t get to do the infrastructure over. The comfort system for any structure is the most important part of it.”
To say the home was built for comfort is an understatement.
A whole-house radiant system features 11 heating zones, so the temperature of each room can be adjusted according to your needs. The computer-controlled system manages outside air temperature and constantly adjusts the temperature of the water pumped through tubing in the floors.
In addition to better comfort and energy efficiency, the radiant system offers another advantage, the owner notes: no heating registers on the walls or floors, making it easier to place furniture wherever you want.
While temperature comfort is one of the most important but less obvious perks, the home has plenty of other features to please the eye and the lifestyle.
“Nothing in the house is builder grade,” the owner says. “Everything is customized.”
That is obvious from the moment you enter the two-story foyer, where an electric winch makes it easy to lower the chandelier for cleaning or bulb changing.
The heart of the home is the open gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, solid-surface quartz countertops, oversized island, separate Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and oversized walk-in pantry. A vaulted ceiling with skylight above the island adds plenty of natural light. The kitchen adjoins a breakfast area with a picture window that overlooks the deck and those peaceful river views.
A first-floor owner’s suite features crown molding, a sitting area, large bay window with river views and two-walk-in closets. The private owner’s bath has a 4-by-6-foot walk-in shower with bench seat, an oversized Bain-Ultra air jet soaking tub and dual vanities. The bath conveniently connects to a spacious laundry room with sink, cabinets and counter that is also accessible via a second entrance/powder room.
The first floor also includes a living room with vaulted ceiling, a formal dining room, a second bedroom/office and an additional full bath.
Upstairs, a bonus attic room offers endless possibilities for an additional bedroom, playroom or extra storage.
The finished lower level is a home all its own, with luxury vinyl plank floors, an open rec room with fireplace, a sunroom with a wall of windows and doors that open to the patio, and a full kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances that makes patio entertaining a breeze. The lower level also has its own guest ensuite with full bath and walk-in closet conveniently located on the opposite end of the home from the main floor owner’s suite.
Two additional lower-level rooms could serve a multitude of purposes, such as bedroom, home theater, gym, office/study or playroom.
The lower level would make a perfect in-law quarters. In anticipation of that possibility, the owners reinforced the staircase so it could accommodate a stair lift in the future.
The home was also designed with 3-foot doorways and wider hallways for the possibility of future ADA accessibility. There’s also an offset on the patio to accommodate a permanent ramp without hindering the walkway.
Whether you’re hoping to entertain, age in place at some point in the future, or both, the home was built to be enjoyed. The owners have hosted two weddings in the scenic backyard, with its oversized fire pit with seating wall, patio and 420-square-foot deck. All the hardscape pavers on the patio, deck and walkways are set on top of a 4-inch reinforced cement slab.
“It will never move,” the owner says. “It will always be level.”
If a new owner wants to change the look or the color, they can simply remove the existing stones and replace them with new ones.
Other notable property features include a three-car attached garage, a parking pad for 10 cars, lighted steps to the yard, and a large shed wired for lights and electric.
The home has Cat5e cables for high-speed communication, a built-in whole-house speaker sound system, 400-amp electrical service and 50-year architectural shingles.
The property at 1941 New Danville Pike is priced at $850,000. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Anne Lusk at 271-9339 or 291-9101.