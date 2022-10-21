In real estate, the best of both worlds can mean a lot of things - from a location that’s both scenic and convenient to a home that combines the character of days gone by with a host of updated amenities.
In the case of 1560 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, the best of both worlds means all of the above.
Overlooking the 10th hole and fairway of the Lancaster Country Club golf course, the property offers panoramic views on 1.4 scenic acres just minutes from Route 30 and downtown Lancaster.
As for the home itself?
“It’s Old World charm and excellence with a modern wow,” says Anne Lusk, of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agent for the property.
Built in 1938 in a European style reminiscent of what you might encounter on the back roads of Tuscany, the home’s charm is apparent before you ever enter the front door - from its stucco exterior and old-fashioned shutters with hooks to its Juliet balcony.
And thanks to numerous upgrades both inside and out, this five-bedroom home is full of modern “wows.” One of the biggest is the remodeled second-floor primary suite, to which the current owners added a picture window to accentuate the view.
“You really feel like you’re living on the edge of a five-star resort,” Lusk says. “It’s just beautiful.”
The spacious bedroom includes plenty of room for a full-size sofa. Double doors lead to a massive and luxurious owner’s bath with a freestanding cast-iron pedestal tub, large walk-in tile shower, dual vanities and heated floors.
And, Lusk adds, “The closet is to die for.” It includes a California closet system as well as a convenient second laundry.
The second floor also includes three additional bedrooms, a bonus room, and an office featuring built-in custom cabinets and desk areas with black walnut countertops.
On the first floor, an open-concept space includes an updated kitchen with that same European flair, featuring plenty of cabinets, a large island with seating and updated appliances, including a Bosch oven and microwave, Miele dishwasher and Samsung refrigerator. The kitchen overlooks a spacious dining area with butler’s pantry and a family room with another updated picture window offering a stunning view of the golf course.
Other main-floor features include a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a guest bedroom, and a cozy sitting room with knotty pine paneling and built-ins that could also function as another office, TV room and more.
The main first-floor laundry includes a sink, custom cabinetry, refinished hardwood floors and shiplap walls. There is also a mudroom with individual cubbies and benches.
A rec room with wet bar on the remodeled lower level offers more space for entertaining or relaxing.
But this home is all about the view, and some of the best places to enjoy it are outside, in the screened-in porch off the kitchen or on the massive stamped-concrete patio that offers plenty of room to entertain a crowd or enjoy a small gathering of friends.
The outdoor entertaining space is yet another upgrade by the current owners and includes hand-laid stone pillars, seating walls, LED lights, a gas fire pit, and a built-in bar with seating and room for a grill.
As an added bonus, the home has a pair of two-car garages - one off the mudroom on one side of the house and one off the kitchen on the other.
“The thing that I love is that such meticulous care has been taken of this house,” Lusk says. “They just thought of everything.”
The property at 1560 New Holland Pike is in the Manheim Township School District.
With over 5,200 square feet of living space, it is priced at $1,575,000.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Anne Lusk at 717-271-9339 or 717-291-9101.