When it comes to convenient locations and picturesque settings, Hawk Valley Estates in Denver offers the best of both worlds.

The Landmark Homes community is just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other major travel routes, making it an easy drive whether you’re headed anywhere from Lancaster to Reading or Harrisburg to Philadelphia.

Yet with each stately home sitting on a spacious lot of a half-acre or more, this community situated among preserved natural space and surrounded by scenic farmland has the feel of a peaceful country getaway.

You can explore all the community has to offer during a special open house today from 1 to 3 p.m.

Now is an especially good time to visit Hawk Valley Estates, whether you prefer the convenience of a move-in ready home or you want to build your dream home.

For buyers who prefer to build from the ground up, the community recently opened its newest phase, which includes 37 lots with home prices starting in the mid-$300s. Homes range in size from just over 1,800 to nearly 4,200 square feet, with 15 floor plans that embrace open space.

Through the end of November, a limited-time offer will also help buyers keep some extra cash in their pockets while putting the finishing touches on their new build. Landmark is currently offering $10,000 off design gallery options for those who sign an agreement of sale from now through Nov. 30 to build a new home in Hawk Valley Estates. (Terms and conditions apply. The offer does not include quick move-in homes.)

For buyers who prefer a home without the wait, there are currently three move-in-ready options available with a fourth scheduled for completion this winter.

The first home, a two-story Huntington at 165 East Valley Road, Denver, boasts an open floor plan with flexible living spaces and a two-car garage with mudroom entry and extra storage.

The kitchen includes quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, along with access to the patio and backyard. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room featuring a gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone surround. The first floor also includes a versatile flex room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with an expansive closet and a private bath with 5-foot shower and double-bowl vanity. The second floor also includes an additional full bath and the laundry room.

At, 2,562 square feet, the Huntington is priced at $419,900.

The second home, a two-story, four-bedroom Westbrooke at 162 East Valley Road, offers a first-floor owner’s suite featuring a tray ceiling and a private bath with tile shower and an expansive closet.

The spacious, open floor plan includes vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, and a two-story foyer extending to a great room that includes a cozy gas fireplace with stone surround.

The kitchen features quartz countertops with a tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also includes a study and a formal dining room with Craftsman-style wainscoting and a decorative tray ceiling.

The home also has a two-car garage with laundry room entry.

At 2,932 square feet, the Westbrooke is priced at $479,800.

The third home, a two-story Kensington at 108 East Valley Road, features an innovative first-floor design with open space and a two-story great room.

The great room, featuring a cozy gas fireplace with custom tile surround, is adjacent to a breakfast area with patio access and the kitchen, which boasts Cambria quartz countertops, tile backsplash and a large pantry.

The Kensington also has a study, a formal dining room with coffered ceiling and Craftsman-style wainscoting, and a first-floor owner’s suite that includes an expansive closet and a private bath with 6-foot tile shower and free-standing tub.

Hardwood flooring extends throughout the main living areas.

The second floor includes a loft, two full bedrooms and two full baths. The home also has a three-car garage and an inviting front porch.

At 3,297 square feet, the Kensington is priced at $660,000.

The fourth house, a one-story Northfield under construction at 161 East Valley Road, will include a welcoming front porch, 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, and vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas.

The open kitchen will feature slate appliances and quartz countertops with tile backsplash, along with a dining area with sliding-door access to a deck and screened-in porch. The family room will include a cathedral ceiling with wood beams and a gas fireplace with stone surround and box beam mantel.

The Northfield has two bedrooms, including a private owner’s suite with an expansive closet and a bathroom with a 5-foot shower and double-bowl vanity.

The home also has a study and a two-car garage with entry to a mudroom featuring built-in lockers.

At 2,004 square feet, the Northfield is priced at $429,600.

Hawk Valley Estates is located in the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

In addition to today’s open house, regular community open house hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Community Sales Manager Kristin Larusso at 717-419-1611 or KristinL@OwnALandmark.com.

Directions from Lancaster: From Route 272 North, turn right on Route 897, left on Lauschtown Road and right on Crestview Drive. The community will be on the left.