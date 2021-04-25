The best neighborhoods offer more than simply beautiful homes and a convenient location. They offer a sense of community.
Since opening in 2016, Landis Farm has done just that. The East Hempfield Township neighborhood by EGStoltzfus has grown into a warm and welcoming neighborhood that attracts residents of all ages, from retirees to young families. So much so, in fact, that Landis Farm is close to selling out in just five years.
Now in its final phase, few opportunities remain to call Landis Farm home, but the reasons to jump on a chance to live in this unique neighborhood are many.
Landis Farm is located in the Hempfield School District, close to routes 283 and 30, making it an easy commute to Hershey, York and Harrisburg. It’s also just seven miles from downtown Lancaster and less than a mile from nearby Amos Herr Park.
Sitting on 65 scenic acres, the community boasts plenty of green space and meadow area, walking trails, benches, sidewalks, streetlamps and a community pavilion. There are also bluebird boxes installed throughout the neighborhood and small animal statues scattered along the walking trails for children to find and enjoy.
Those common areas offer great opportunities to meet and socialize with neighbors. So do the family-friendly neighborhood events, including movie nights and s’mores roasts sponsored by EGStoltzfus and resident-organized activities like scavenger hunts, street parties, socially distanced birthday serenades, and weekly food truck visits in the spring and summer.
Some neighborhood dogs even have the same electric fence frequency so they can play together during neighborhood gatherings.
Landis Farm has not only become a community of new friends but also of extended families.
“We hit the neighbor jackpot and are so fortunate to raise our family here,” says Melissa Sasso, who loved Landis Farm so much that she encouraged her mother and stepfather to move there, too. “Our street was the first in the neighborhood. I can honestly say over the past five years we became a close-knit, caring collection of neighbors who embody the term community.”
To see more about the Sasso family’s experience at Landis Farm, visit
EGStoltzfusHomes.com/LandisFarm.
Of course, Landis Farm also offers homebuyers the chance to own a beautiful EGStoltzfus home with many opportunities for personalization.
Buyers can choose from 14 single-family home plans, offering a wide range of options to suit a variety of needs. Two plans offer first-floor owner’s suites and four offer single-story living. The fourth and final phase also includes three new elevations: the Classic, American and Heritage.
With sizes ranging from 1,829 to 3,237 square feet, everyone from downsizers to growing families to those looking for home office or entertaining space can find their dream home here — but not for long.
Currently, 13 lots remain in the neighborhood’s final phase, with two additional lots still available in phase 3. The remainder of Landis Farm is sold out. When complete, the neighborhood will include 99 single-family homes and 50 carriage homes. All remaining lots are for single-family homes.
Time is not the only reason to consider a home in Landis Farm this spring. EGStoltzfus is currently offering a special window and sliding patio door upgrade. Additionally, buyers who choose one of the remaining lots in phase 3 can upgrade to the new American Series elevation at no extra cost.
The sales center/model home at 1421 Pennscott Drive, Landisville, is open by appointment. Virtual appointments are also available. Call Leslie Rhinier, online sales specialist, at 717-537-6968 to schedule.
While time is running out to join the Landis Farm community, there are plenty of other EGStoltzfus neighborhoods to explore in Lancaster County, including some new ones just opening this year:
Lime Spring Village (NEW): Townhome neighborhood in the Hempfield School District, starting in the upper $200s. Anticipated Early Interest Event this fall, with 10 quick move-in homes ready by end of year.
Parkside (NEW): Single-family homes in Manheim Township School District, with anticipated Early Interest Event this fall to unveil plans, map and pricing.
Reserve at Parkside (NEW): An EGS Custom Homes neighborhood adjacent to Parkside. Now taking reservations for phase 1.
Lititz Reserve: This spring marks the grand opening of the final phase of this luxury townhome neighborhood in Lititz and the Warwick School District.
Warwick Crossing (NEW): A mix of single-family and carriage homes adjacent to Lititz Reserve, with a projected late fall opening.
Meadows at Strasburg (NEW): Single-family homes in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.
For more information on Landis Farm or other EGStoltzfus neighborhoods, along with full details on current sales incentives, visit EGStoltzfusHomes.com.