When researching real estate options, an open house can be the ideal way to explore, make comparisons, and determine what you want.
Whether seriously in the market for a new home or just looking, an open house typically has a no-pressure feel and is easy to navigate. But, it’s important to do your research and plan your schedule for the day. That way, you’ll be able to see a wide variety of options and you’ll be able to make decisions on what you wish to pursue further.
For those exploring or even a little bit curious about senior living options, the Lancaster countywide Explore Retirement Living Open House is a popular event. On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. boomers from Lancaster, other areas of Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and beyond will visit the 18 senior living communities in the county. In a cooperative effort, the communities will open their doors to guests for tours, conversations, and culinary samplings. The event makes it easy to visit any or all 18 participating senior living communities.
Visitors from outside the immediate area, curious about Lancaster as a retirement destination, will travel here to see it for themselves. Lancaster has recently received many accolades and has been recognized in the news. Perhaps most notable is the designation from U.S. News & World Report as the Best Place to Retire. Boomers from other areas may choose to spend the entire weekend discovering Lancaster.
Willow Valley Communities understands that boomers have choices in senior living in Lancaster County and that they want to explore them during the Explore Retirement Living Open House. That’s why the community has planned an optimal tour route for guests on Oct. 19.
Willow Valley Communities will be showing several residences, its newly-renovated Spring Run Lobby, and its 80,000-square-foot Cultural Center that features a 500-seat performing arts theater, art gallery, aquatics and fitness centers, and Day Spa.
Another must-see highlight of the Willow Valley Communities tour will be its unique Design Studio — to be shown for the first time as part of the annual Explore Retirement Living Open House. The Design Studio, located in Willow Valley Communities’ Welcome Center, will be available for guests so that they can explore the many options and finishes they can choose from to make their residence reflect their true, personal style.
Willow Valley Communities’ award-winning Culinary Team will also be on hand to offer visitors seasonal refreshments during their visit. Current residents of the community will also mingle with guests throughout the tour route to answer questions about life at Willow Valley Communities.
Willow Valley Communities’ sales counselors will be available throughout the tour to answer questions and provide information about amenities, lifestyle, pricing, availability, and the benefits of Lifecare.
Lifecare is the financially smart contract that means a resident’s monthly service fee will not increase if an enhanced level of supportive care is needed in the future. Willow Valley Communities is the only exclusively Type-A Lifecare community in Lancaster County.
Willow Valley Communities invites guests to make the community their first stop on the Explore Retirement Living Open House Tour, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10-4. No registration or appointment is necessary. Information is available on their website at www.WillowValleyCommunities.org or call Willow Valley Communities today to find out more: 866-605-9554.