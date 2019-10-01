Eric Schneider lives in Lancaster with his wife of 44 years, Jane. The couple has five children and 11 grandchildren.
Born in Philadelphia, Eric holds an associate degree in business management. He worked for Philadelphia Electric, PECO Energy and Exelon for a total of 41 years before launching his real estate career in 2016.
“I was always interested in the process and challenge of selling houses, and I enjoy interacting and helping people achieve their dreams,” Eric says. “I believe we are one of the few vocations that provide an intimate working relationship with our clients with the services we provide.”
Eric’s geographic focus is Lancaster, York, Chester, Lebanon, Berks and Delaware counties. He is also licensed in Maryland. As a REALTOR®, his focus is not on acquiring the most listings, he says.
“Whether my client’s goal is to sell their home or to purchase a new one, my priority is getting them the result they desire,” Eric says. “They will receive my commitment of attention, time and an individualized strategy.”
Here is what Eric’s past clients have to say:
“Mr. Schneider was a very tough negotiator for us. He was able to get us more than our asking price for the house we sold and get extras for us on the house we purchased. I would absolutely recommend him.” — Chad from York.
“Eric is amazing. As a young homebuyer and seller, it was important to have someone that was knowledgeable and helpful and Eric is both! He helped us through the entire process and was always available if we had concerns and/or questions. I would highly recommend Eric for any buying and selling needs! A+ all the way!” — Laura from Lititz.
Eric attends Grace Community Church in Willow Street. He enjoys spending time with family, traveling with his wife, reading, listening to music, cooking, gardening, going to the beach, crabbing, and playing with his grandchildren and watching them grow.