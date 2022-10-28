When it comes to revitalizing downtown Columbia, no one can say Don and Becky Murphy aren’t doing their part.
The real estate developers and borough natives have purchased numerous historical downtown properties to renovate for commercial and residential use, including Hinkle’s Restaurant and the former Jack Horner Shoe Store at 301 Locust St. They are also developing a 79-room hotel in the former potato chip factory of Becker Pretzel Bakeries on North Second Street.
With their latest project, The Flats @ 315, the Murphys are not only restoring a blighted section of a downtown block but also inviting people to become a part of this revitalized community.
The mixed-use venture will include a total of 39 market-rate apartments and three commercial spaces across a four-building footprint in the 300 block of Locust Street. All but two of the apartments will be ready for occupancy by Dec. 1
The Flats @ 315 comprises the former Hotel Locust and Hotel Columbia buildings along with a third building, 305 Locust St., which is adjacent to 301 Locust St. on the corner and was most recently a laundromat. A jewelry store that once stood between 305 Locust St. and the Hotel Columbia was demolished to create an intimate courtyard entrance to the apartment complex.
The Flats @ 315 project is a joint venture of Murphy Development, Cimarron Investments and Speedwell Construction. Speedwell Construction is the general contractor for the project.
The Hotel Locust and Hotel Columbia were built around the turn of the 20th century.
“I was told they were very, very busy, high-traffic hotels (in their heyday),” Don Murphy says. “I recall as a kid there being a restaurant and bar in the Hotel Locust, and weekly room rentals above the old hotels.”
For the past decade, the buildings stood vacant and in disrepair. However, they are now returning to their former glory as workers expose and repoint the original brick facades and restore the tin cornices. The Murphys are preserving the original staircases and a few other architectural elements of importance. Several apartments will include exposed brick walls.
The upper floors of the former Hotel Columbia and Hotel Locust will have a total of five apartments, including a large one-bedroom penthouse suite with a river view. The street-level floors are commercial space, which is already leased, Murphy says. The building at 305 Locust St. will include two additional apartments and a 1,200-square-foot commercial space available for lease.
The addition at the rear of both former hotels was torn down and replaced with a new four-story addition that will include 32 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Apartments at The Flats @ 315 will range in size from 700 to 1,200 square feet. The monthly rents for a one-bedroom currently start at $1,300. Rent for a two-bedroom starts at $1,500. The one-bedroom apartments have one full bath, while two-bedroom apartments have a second full bath in a primary suite that also includes a walk-through closet.
Both the one- and two-bedroom apartments feature an open floor plan that includes a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, carpet in the bedrooms and laminate flooring in the main living areas. A pocket door off the kitchen opens to a washer and dryer. Apartments feature LED lighting and energy-efficient HVAC systems.
Other features include soundproof walls, secure entry with key fob, an elevator, a bicycle repair station, electric vehicle charging and a small dog park behind the courtyard. A secure garage below the addition will include 25 parking spaces with access off Avenue H, a public alley to the rear of the building. There will also be a lot with 13 additional surface parking spaces directly across Avenue H.
Monthly rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Pets up to 25 pounds are welcome for an additional fee. Storage spaces are also available for lease. The Flats @ 315 is currently offering six months of free storage for those who sign a lease by Nov. 30.
“While The Flats @ 315 offers its fair share of amenities, the biggest amenity may be its location,” Murphy says.
There’s a bank next door, the renovated Columbia Market House across the street, and numerous restaurants, cafes and two microbreweries within walking distance. Two blocks away, the Northwest River Trail offers plenty of opportunities for hiking and biking, as well as kayaking on the Susquehanna River. You could potentially go to the post office, library, pharmacy, the market house and bank all on foot and do it within an hour.
It’s also just blocks from Route 30 for an easy commute to Lancaster, York or Harrisburg.
“It’s close to everything you need,” Murphy says.
You can explore The Flats @ 315 at an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
For more information on The Flats @ 315, visit 315locust.com/flats or call Realtor Kate Storm with RE/MAX Pinnacle at 717-606-3742