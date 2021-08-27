Enjoying the tranquility of a rural neighborhood sometimes means sacrificing an easy commute to the places where we need or want to go. But the community of Carriage Hill offers the best of both worlds — a town-and-country lifestyle where you can enjoy scenic rural views while still having quick access to major travel routes.
This Landmark Homes community of new homes bordering the village of Reamstown sits near peaceful farmland and just a stone’s throw from Reamstown Memorial Park, the community pool and community center. It’s also close to local attractions like Green Dragon Farmers Market, campgrounds, parks and golf courses.
For added convenience, Carriage Hill is within a half hour of Reading and just a 20-minute drive to the bustling entertainment, dining and shopping opportunities in downtown Lancaster.
And for those who need to go farther afield, from King of Prussia to Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is just minutes away.
Convenience, of course, isn’t the only appeal of Carriage Hill. The community offers 12 thoughtfully designed one- and two-story floor plans, including several two-story plans with first-floor owner’s suites. With options ranging from just under 1,800 square feet to nearly 3,600 square feet, buyers can easily find a home that’s just the right fit.
For those who want to avoid the wait, now is a perfect time to explore Carriage Hill. There are currently two quick move-in homes under construction and nearing completion as well as a move-in-ready model home that appeared on this year’s Parade of Homes.
The first home, a two-story Hunter floor plan under construction at 14 Lee Drive, Stevens, features three bedrooms, including a first-floor owner’s suite. The home has an inviting front porch and 9-foot ceilings that make it feel bright and open.
The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplash and a large center island that opens to a sunny breakfast area, where sliding glass doors offer access to a backyard deck.
A bright two-story family room adjacent to the breakfast area includes a cozy gas fireplace with stone surround and box beam mantel.
The first-floor owner’s suite includes a private bathroom with 5-foot tile shower, double-bowl vanity and expansive closet. The second floor features two additional bedrooms, a full bath and loft space.
The home also has stylish vinyl plank flooring that flows from the foyer to the main living areas, a carpeted study, and a two-car garage with mudroom entry and access to the laundry room.
A daylight basement with 9-foot ceilings offers the perfect opportunity for additional finished space in the future.
At 2,556 square feet, the Hunter is priced at $534,000.
The second home, a two-story Darien under construction at 3 Rein Drive, Stevens, offers an open floor plan and plenty of flexible living spaces to adapt to your lifestyle needs, including a versatile flex room at the front of the home suitable for a study, living room or other use.
The kitchen features quartz countertops with tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It opens to a sunny dining area with access to an outdoor patio and a comfortable family room with electric linear fireplace.
The first floor also features stylish vinyl plank flooring and 9-foot ceilings.
The second-floor owner’s suite includes an expansive closet and a private bath with 5-foot shower and double-bowl vanity. The second floor also has three additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, a laundry room, and a spacious and versatile recreational room.
The home has a two-car garage with a large mudroom entry complete with built-in lockers and a powder room.
At 2,689 square feet, the Darien is priced at $474,500.
Finally, Carriage Hill offers an opportunity to own an entry on this year’s Parade of Homes.
The spacious two-story Kingston model home at 19 Coach Drive, Stevens, boasts an inviting front porch, 9-foot ceilings on the first floor and vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas.
The kitchen features quartz countertops with tile backsplash and opens to a sunny breakfast area with sliding glass door access to the patio. Adjacent to the breakfast area is an open great room, warmed by a gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone surround and box beam mantel.
The first floor also includes a study tucked down a quiet hallway, a living room, a formal dining room and a convenient butler’s pantry that connects the dining room and kitchen.
Upstairs, a spacious owner’s suite features a tray ceiling and a private bath with double-bowl vanity, 5-foot tile shower, freestanding tub and expansive closet. The second floor also boasts three additional bedrooms, two additional full baths, a convenient laundry room and a large raised rec room.
The home also has an inviting front porch and a two-car garage with a mudroom complete with a pantry and built-in lockers.
At 3,349 square feet, the Kingston is priced at $569,600.
The Carriage Hill community is located in the Cocalico School District. Home prices start in the low $400s.
The model home will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. today.
Regular open house hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit ownalandmark.com or contact community sales manager Kristin Larusso at 717-419-1611 or KristinL@ownalandmark.com.
Directions from Lancaster: From Route 222 North, take the Route 322 exit toward Ephrata. Keep right at the fork, then continue straight onto Hahnstown Road. Turn left on Glenwood Drive, right on Ridge Avenue, then left on Coach Drive. The model home is on the right.