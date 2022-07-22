With its picturesque landscapes, Lancaster County offers many homes that boast beautiful, bucolic settings, but none quite like this multigenerational estate on 7.5 scenic acres overlooking the Susquehanna River.
The secluded property in the Richland Downs development at 161 Ridgewood Court, Washington Boro, Manor Township, combines a stately 9,000-square-foot main house, a separate in-law home and a stunning outdoor living space to create a private paradise with the river as its backdrop.
This one-of-a-kind property, “where privacy comes as standard … not an option,” is currently on the market for $2,495,000. Terry Grinestaff of Advanced Realty Services is the listing agent.
The main home’s sprawling two-story foyer offers a grand welcome with a tile floor entry, a custom wood double staircase and a designer chandelier with an electric pulley to lower for easy maintenance.
Off one side of the foyer, a gallery leads to the spacious 20-by-40-foot living/entertainment room featuring a new gas fireplace with stone surround, a bar, and access to a flagstone patio with a custom gas-fed stone/slate fire pit.
Off the other side of the foyer, a formal dining room includes a hand-painted four-seasons mural, a tray ceiling and a butler’s pantry for china and linens.
The first floor also includes a spacious gourmet kitchen, an office with fireplace and bay window, and a powder room featuring a marble countertop and sink with gold inlay.
The second floor includes four bedrooms, each with a private bath. The massive primary suite is surrounded by windows and offers the perfect opportunity to take full advantage of the spectacular river view, whether you’re relaxing with a book on the built-in window seat or enjoying a morning coffee on the attached balcony.
The owner’s bath has a tile shower with clear block, a separate water closet, two sinks and a jacuzzi tub surrounded by windows. The suite also includes his-and-her walk-in closets.
One of the remaining bedrooms also has a walk-out balcony with stunning views. The other two bedrooms share an upper gallery with custom bookshelves.
While the second floor offers a private oasis, the daylight lower level is designed for entertaining, with a movie theater featuring a sloped floor, red velvet seating for 11 and a kitchenette/snack bar. There’s also a billiard room, gym, a full bath with the potential to add a steam room and sauna, and plenty of storage space.
From the lower level, Pella double doors open to a covered patio that leads to the recently remodeled Anthony & Sylvan in-ground saltwater pool with sauna and waterfall. It’s the ideal place to entertain or relax, surrounded by beautiful Lancaster County farmland vistas and breathtaking views of the Susquehanna River.
Along with a pool house that offers a dressing area and shower, the fenced-in backyard also includes a breezeway with built-in grill, a greenhouse and a separate fenced-in pet area.
The property also features an in-law/guest house with 2,482 square feet of living space. The guest home has three bedrooms, including a first-floor primary suite with private bath.
The property at 161 Ridgewood Court, Washington Boro, Manor Township, is located in the Penn Manor School District.
The home is accessed by a long private driveway and is not visible from the road. Showings are by appointment only, and drive-bys are not permitted.
To schedule a showing, contact Terry Grinestaff at 717-278-1677 (cell).