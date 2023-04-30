As an age-friendly city, Lancaster offers its best opportunities to everyone. From shopping and theater, to art, music and eclectic dining, the downtown landscape is ever-changing.
For adults age 55+, Landis Place on King — opening in June — is an exciting community in a prime downtown location. Whether new neighbors move from a few streets away or travel many miles, it’s easy to see why the diverse West King Street neighborhood continues to create a thriving environment for all.
A variety of apartment floor plans will welcome those becoming part of the Landis Place on King community. One- and two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. Available apartments are pet-friendly and have balconies or patios for relaxing and entertaining friends and family. A wide variety of styles and budgets are considered in these comfortable living options.
This unique living experience in the heart of vibrant Lancaster city is designed to be a flourishing community that offers Care Navigation and Community Connection. A Care Navigator will be available on site to facilitate wellness events and help Landis Place on King residents coordinate activities that enhance aging in place. A Community Connector will support residents to experience community and belonging. Gathering spaces, a fitness area, lounges, green spaces and a stunning outdoor terrace will encourage camaraderie and shared life experiences among neighbors.
Landis Place on King’s convenient location will include retail and restaurant space on the first floor, in addition to Bravo Grocery Store next door and several key amenities of the city within walking distance. Situated directly in the downtown neighborhood, residents will find many ways to be involved in the culture and vibrancy of Lancaster city.
Unlike other downtown options available for adults 55+, Landis Place on King does not require an upfront investment. Landis Place on King apartments are rental units. Residents may choose to add other Landis Communities services available to anyone living downtown, such as Landis at Home (www.landisathome.org) and Graceful Transitions (www.landisathome.org/graceful).
The popular two-bedroom Walnut unit starts at $2,200 per month. With primarily eastern exposures, many of these 1,034-square-foot apartments overlook the heart of the thriving city, including views of Lancaster Central Market. Onsite garage parking is available, as well as additional storage (a fee applies).
One of the highlights of the Landis Place on King building is the intentional use of “green” construction techniques. Landis Communities and Landis Quality Living have embraced environmental stewardship to help protect the environment, conserve energy, and foster a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. In fact, Landis Place on King has been designed and constructed to achieve the National Green Building Standard® (NGBS) Gold certification.
A green roof composed of succulent sedum plants and 6-inch-deep soil provides a buffer for rainwater, reducing runoff and the ambient temperature. It also contributes to regulating the indoor temperatures, purifying the air, saving energy and encouraging biodiversity in Lancaster city.
Landis Place on King not only provides residents with a caring community in a diverse and historic location, but it also offers them assurance that they are playing an important role in conserving energy and protecting the environment.
Living in the heart of Lancaster brings endless opportunities for Landis Place on King residents to expand their community engagement and immerse themselves in the energy of the city. Following the organization’s mission, Landis Communities seeks to create communities of engaged older adults who are active and involved in downtown life, and who feel safe and supported in their homes as they age.
For more information, visit www.landisplace.org or call 717-864-8644.