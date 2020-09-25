Dana Poetzl grew up in Lancaster County with her loving parents and two older sisters.
After graduating from Millersville University, she became a caretaker for her mother, who eventually passed away from cancer.
“She was the catalyst for me pursuing my real estate career so voraciously,” Dana says.
Since launching her career three years ago, her primary focus has been residential sales in Lancaster County, although she also serves clients in Chester and York counties.
“As someone who has lived in this area my entire life, I’ve enjoyed seeing the renaissance that has taken place here,” Dana says.
With inventory low and sale prices above market value, now is a great time to sell a home. Whether serving buyers or sellers, Dana’s goal is to create a legacy of great service and trust. The most rewarding part of her job is getting referrals from previous clients.
“Anyone who knows me knows how well I can strike up a conversation with anyone. By the time we’re saying goodbyes you’ll have had a laugh or two and gotten to know me in a more meaningful way,” she says. “When a client had a great experience and tells their friends or family members, that means the absolute world to me.”
Dana says the best advice she ever received is to cultivate and focus on her own ‘wins’ rather than comparing herself and her successes to anyone else. “It was a hard lesson to learn,” she says, “but when you compare yourself to someone else you’re limiting your potential.”
In addition to focusing on wins for her clients, Dana is a member of the Lancaster County Association of REALTORS®, where she hopes to become involved with more committees that effect positive change in the community.
