Anne Lusk can sum up the appeal of Manheim Township’s Parkside and Parkside Reserve neighborhoods in three words: location, location, location.
And it’s not just that these neighborhoods off Route 722 back up to beautiful Manheim Township Community Park, with its walking paths, pavilions and playground. They are also convenient to so much more
“You can get to downtown Lancaster quickly. You can get to downtown Lititz quickly,” says Lusk, of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. “You have shopping and amenities at your disposal.”
Choosing to live in the Parkside neighborhoods offers one other big advantage: the chance to work with Sam and Nate Beiler of Beiler Home Builders.
“They are old-school, quality builders that care about their clients and get a lot of repeat business because they do a great job,” says Lusk, who is the listing agent for the Beiler homes in Parkside and Parkside Reserve.
Beiler is the exclusive builder for Phase 5 of Parkside. They also have one lot available in Phase 1 as well as several lots in Parkside Reserve Phase 3.
While the neighborhoods offer a variety of floor plans, the real appeal of working with Beiler Home Builders is the ability to customize, whether you’re modifying one of their plans, bringing in your own plan or designing something completely unique with the builder, Lusk says.
“If you can dream it, they can build it,” she says. “It’s a total custom experience.”
Each dream home is as individual as the people who live in it. Some need space to accommodate homeschooling. Others want two in-home offices. Still others want a first-floor guest suite for friends and family.
“Sam and Nate are excellent at customizing each home to each client’s needs,” Lusk says.
There are other advantages to working with Beiler Home Builders as well, including the option to use a construction loan for financing, which usually results in savings for the buyer since it is cheaper for a consumer to borrow money than a builder.
And unlike some builders, Beiler doesn’t mark up any upgrades after contract. “They don’t want to nickel and dime people,” Lusk says.
Among the standard features are 2-by-6 exterior walls, 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, 30-year architectural shingles and double-hung low-E, argon-gas windows. They also offer ample allowances.
“We try to get people a good quality product at a great price,” Lusk says. “Sam and Nate don’t have a fancy bricks-and-mortar location. They don’t have 30 trucks with their name on. It’s really a family business where the happiness of their clientele is very important.”
Lots in Phase 5 of Parkside, where Beiler is the exclusive builder, range in size from .23 to .36 acre, with lot prices ranging from $160,000 to $175,000. Home prices, including lots, in Phase 5 start in the $650s.
Beiler is one of two builders with lots remaining in Phase 3 of Parkside Reserve. Lot sizes range from .44 to .56 acre, with prices ranging from $220,000 to $265,000. Home prices, including lots, in Phase 3 start in the $850s.
Beiler has one lot remaining in Phase 1. At .38 acre, the lot is priced at $185,000. Homes in Phase 1, including the lot, start in the $850s.
Parkside and Parkside Reserve are in the Manheim Township School District.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Anne Lusk at 717-271-9339 or 717-291-9101.