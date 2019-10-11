When it comes to building a dream home, location is just as important as the home itself. That’s what makes the new-home community of Sunset Ridge in Manheim Township a dream destination.
Located off Petersburg Road, between Lititz Pike and Fruitville Pike, Sunset Ridge is on the edge of beautiful Lancaster County farmland and convenient to anywhere you want to be. The community is just 10 minutes from downtown Lancaster and a short drive to Lititz, the new Shoppes at Belmont and more.
Sunset Ridge offers over 10 two-story floor plans, including many options with first-floor master suites.
Beiler Home Builders is the exclusive builder in the community. With over 30 years of building expertise, Beiler Home Builders will customize any floor plan in Sunset Ridge from top to bottom to ensure it is the home of your dreams. Or, you can work with the builder to create your own custom plans.
All homes in Sunset Ridge start with a host of included amenities, such as Superior basement walls, hardwood and tile floors, an exterior gas hook-up for a grill, a cozy gas fireplace and a spacious master suite.
Sunset Ridge currently has over 10 available lots in sizes ranging from about one-quarter acre to just over three-quarters of an acre.
If you prefer a new home without the wait, Sunset Ridge has a brand-new two-story Olympus model at 354 Amber Drive, Lititz, ready and waiting.
The home features four bedrooms on the second floor, including the owner’s bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet; second-floor bonus room; spacious kitchen with breakfast nook; separate formal dining room; great room with gas fireplace; living room/study on the first floor, and an oversized two-car garage.
With 2,805 square feet of living space, the home is priced at $499,900.
A second move-in-ready home is also available at 324 Ecker Drive in Sunset Ridge. Built in 2011, this home was custom built as a destination for entertaining with two patios — a covered upper patio with Trex flooring and a spacious side patio with stamped concrete.
The finished lower level includes a kitchenette with tile backsplash, wine fridge, sink and mini-fridge. There is also an open family room, a sitting area with a built-in Dimplex fireplace insert, a workout area with fit-lock rubber flooring, and a convenient full bath with a walk-in shower.
The main-floor kitchen features hardwood flooring, a large walk-in pantry, stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances, granite countertops, a distinct tile backsplash and access to the upper patio.
Just off the kitchen, a formal dining room includes wainscoting and a tray ceiling with cove lighting. An adjacent office boasts a 20-foot vaulted ceiling and French doors for privacy. The first floor also includes a convenient owner’s suite with a private bath featuring a walk-in tile shower, two vanities, makeup vanity and a large walk-in closet.
The second floor includes three additional bedrooms — two with walk-in closets — and a full bath.
At nearly 5,000 square feet, the home is priced at $599,999.
Sunset Ridge is in the Manheim Township School District.
For more information, contact Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, 717-291-9101. Models and floor plans are available at annelusk.com/eng/sunset-ridge.