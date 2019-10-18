Real estate experts through history have often used the cliché “Location, Location, Location” when describing the most important factor that affects a property’s value. But, today, there is something else that should be added to that list:
Future, Future, Future.
You may think location is the most important factor when considering your next home. While location surely matters, having a trusted plan for your future should also play a major role in your decision. For individuals nearing retirement, having a secure plan for future health considerations is especially imperative. Costs for supportive care can easily wipe out your hard-earned saved assets in a short period of time.
Consider Timothea Kirchner, who goes by Timi. She has a full, rich life. Semi-retired, Timi is a former educator and county administrator. She does some consulting for leaders in government and is also on the board of the Lancaster Downtowners, a network of people who share a common passion for Lancaster city. However, despite the love she holds for downtown Lancaster, she recently moved out of the city to Landisville to be close to her son and his family. Timi loves seeing her three granddaughters routinely and regularly takes care of the youngest, 2-year-old Olivia.
Though Timi’s first consideration for her move was location, she was also wise enough to know that she needed a secure plan for her future. Timi remembers when her mother had a massive stroke, requiring daughter Timi to take care of her father and mother. “It was a gut-wrenching experience for me and my siblings,” Timi recalls. “And I don’t want to be that memory for my granddaughters.” Instead, she says, “I wanted a plan.”
Timi, who is single, met with her financial adviser to discuss her options when planning for her future long-term care needs. The adviser recommended Timi speak with someone from SmartLife VIA Willow Valley.
SmartLife is a true Life Plan at Home program serving Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin, and Cumberland counties. It is an innovative, membership-based plan that gives the security of a continuing care senior living community, but in the member’s own home. SmartLife enables the member to continue their current lifestyle in their home, with the security of knowing they are covered if additional care is ever needed. Families’ assets are protected with Lifecare, as monthly fees are not increased due to a member’s need for an increased level of care.
SmartLife utilizes Lifecare coordinators who advocate for the program’s members and arrange for care when needed. Having a personal Lifecare coordinator takes the burden off of spouses or other family members who would typically have to assist with arranging for that care. This was especially meaningful to Timi, who said, “I just want my son to be my son, not my caregiver.”
Timi also said her son remembers when his grandparents were ill and the tremendous burden that put on his mother and his aunts and uncles. When Timi joined SmartLife, he told his mother, “I can’t thank you enough.” Timi explains, “SmartLife is a gift for him, as well as me.”
SmartLife shares the same reputation for excellence as Willow Valley Communities, a nationally recognized, premier senior living Lifecare community with a 35-year history of financial stability.
SmartLife members have access to many of Willow Valley Communities’ wellness programs and social activities. Timi enjoys swimming laps _ her routine is 36 laps to make a half-mile — at the community’s Aquatics Center. She also participates in other programs at the Fitness Center on its campus. “I’m probably in the best shape of my life,” the 72-year-old said. “Willow Valley Communities is wonderful.”
Timi reflected on what her membership to SmartLife means to her. “I can really live life without having to worry. I have tremendous peace of mind,” she said. “I feel like my parents are looking down on me saying, ‘Good for you.’ ”
For more information about how SmartLife VIA Willow Valley can provide future security and peace of mind for you, get the facts at one of their upcoming information sessions. Visit smartlife.org to learn more. Or call 717-299-5673.